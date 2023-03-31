OFCCP Announces Contractor Portal Will Open For AAP Certification On March 31, 2023

Updated on March 27, 2023 to include webinar details.

On March 20, 2023, OFCCP announced its Contractor Portal will open to receive Affirmative Action Program ("AAP") certification submissions on March 31, 2023. Certifications must be made by June 29, 2023.

OFCCP launched the Contractor Portal last year and required federal contractors and subcontractors to certify whether they have developed and maintained their required AAPs. As OFCCP reminds the contracting community in its announcement, "[e]xisting contractors that have not certified by June 29, 2023, will be more likely to appear on OFCCP's scheduling list than those that have certified their compliance with AAP requirements."

One change announced by OFCCP for this year is that the "certification feature has been enhanced and contractors must now provide the start date of their AAP Coverage Period when certifying."

OFCCP's announcement also provides that new contractors have "120 days to develop their AAP(s) and must register and certify compliance through the Contractor Portal within 90 days of developing their AAP(s)." The Portal will remain open after June 29, 2023 to accommodate new contractors' certifications.

OFCCP posted a pre-recorded webinar to its Contractor Portal landing page explaining "how contractors can enter their establishment and/or functional/business unit's AAP start date and certify compliance through the Contractor Portal."

OFCCP advises contractors that have questions about the Contractor Portal to contact OFCCPAppsSupport@dol.gov or call the OFCCP Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251.

