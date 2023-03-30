ARTICLE

This week's episode covers the National Cyber Security Strategy, a final DFARS clause requiring disclosure of use of workforce and facilities in the China, the Department of Commerce's first Notice of Funding Opportunity under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, and congressional inquiries about financial conflicts of interest and ethically questionable behavior by senior government officials across the executive branch, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

