This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami International Airport

2:50 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Miami International Airport

4:15 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a political fundraiser in Miami Beach, Florida

6:05 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's investments to combat the climate crisis | New World Symphony Auditorium

8:10 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Miami International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:20 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Statement from Vice President Harris on Lawsuit on Behalf of Texans Harmed by the State's Abortion Bans

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Introduction of the RESTRICT Act

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han of the Republic of Korea

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the State Visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea (Apr. 26)

Fact Sheet: The President's Budget | Extending Medicare Solvency by 25 Years or More, Strengthening Medicare, and Lowering Health Care Costs

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administrative Policy: H.J. Res. 27 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Revised Definition of 'Waters of the United States'" | March 6, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Commander in Chief of the Peshmerga Forces Nechirvan Barzani

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Addresses Media in Erbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2023

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Addresses Media in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 7, 2023

Press Release: AFN Airs March Madness Men's & Women's Tournaments!

Article: Special Ops Community Transforming to Meet Current, Future Challenges

Press Release: Office of Strategic Capital, Small Business Administration to Sign Memorandum of Agreement

Article: Physician Says DOD Focused on Improving Mental Health of Force

Contracts for March 7, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Western Hemisphere

March 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Trinidad and Tobago's Foreign Minister Browne

March 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Trinidadian and Tobagonian Foreign Minister Amery Browne Before Their Meeting

Europe

March 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu

March 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Tirana, Albania, and Lisbon, Portugal

Near East

March 7: Statement | Joint Statement on Afghanistan

Nonproliferation

March 7: Statement | The Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation Advances the National Security Memorandum to Counter WMD Terrorism and Advance Nuclear and Radioactive Material Security

Domestic Matters

March 7: Advisory | Important Updates on Passport Processing

March 7: Statement | Ned Price's Service as the Department Spokesperson

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Vietnam and Visits Bien Hoa Air Base and Ho Chi Minh City

Press Release: USAID Publishes Acquisition and Assistance Strategy

Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank

Statement: USAID Remembers the Life and Legacy of Judith Heumann

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security

Department of the Treasury

Readout: U.S. Candidate for President of the World Bank Ajay Banga Visit to Cote D'Ivoire

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the First Meeting of the FSOC Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee

Press Release: Treasury Announces American Rescue Plan Funds to Connect Over 31,000 South Carolina Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Attack on Four American Citizens in Matamoros, Mexico

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit

Speech: Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with the National Confederation of Industries

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the Introduction of the RESTRICT Act

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Pyrex Glass Manufacturer for False Made in USA Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Speech: Starks Remarks at INCOMPAS 2023 Policy Summit

Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses Incompas Policy Summit

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB and NLRB Announce Information Sharing Agreement to Protect American Consumers and Workers from Illegal Practices

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Inflation Reduction Act Invests Over $120 Million in Proven Projects to Advance Climate Resilience, Conservation and Equity

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA announces additional $65 million for Superfund cleanup projects at Montana mining sites

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: USDOT Statement on the Justice Department's Lawsuit to Block Proposed Jetblue-Spirit Merger

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor appoints new members to ERISA Advisory Council

Press Release: Unaware of the danger, painter fatally falls 21 feet after stepping onto unsecured balcony at Cleveland residential construction project

Press Release: Court orders plastering company to pay more than $700K in back wages, damages to 470 employees, after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $166K in back wages for 53 roofing workers denied overtime by Mohawk Valley contractor

Press Release: Next generation: U.S. Department of Labor promotes safety to newest generation of construction workforce during Atlanta career expo in March

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue in Florida to Improve Access to Care for Communities of Color

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 7, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Financial Management | DOD Needs to Improve System Oversight

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.