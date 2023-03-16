This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami International Airport
2:50 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Miami International Airport
4:15 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a political fundraiser in Miami Beach, Florida
6:05 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's investments to combat the climate crisis | New World Symphony Auditorium
8:10 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Miami International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:20 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said
- Statement from Vice President Harris on Lawsuit on Behalf of Texans Harmed by the State's Abortion Bans
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Introduction of the RESTRICT Act
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han of the Republic of Korea
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the State Visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea (Apr. 26)
- Fact Sheet: The President's Budget | Extending Medicare Solvency by 25 Years or More, Strengthening Medicare, and Lowering Health Care Costs
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administrative Policy: H.J. Res. 27 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Revised Definition of 'Waters of the United States'" | March 6, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Commander in Chief of the Peshmerga Forces Nechirvan Barzani
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Addresses Media in Erbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2023
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Addresses Media in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 7, 2023
- Press Release: AFN Airs March Madness Men's & Women's Tournaments!
- Article: Special Ops Community Transforming to Meet Current, Future Challenges
- Press Release: Office of Strategic Capital, Small Business Administration to Sign Memorandum of Agreement
- Article: Physician Says DOD Focused on Improving Mental Health of Force
- Contracts for March 7, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Western Hemisphere
- March 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Trinidad and Tobago's Foreign Minister Browne
- March 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Trinidadian and Tobagonian Foreign Minister Amery Browne Before Their Meeting
Europe
- March 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
- March 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Tirana, Albania, and Lisbon, Portugal
Near East
- March 7: Statement | Joint Statement on Afghanistan
Nonproliferation
- March 7: Statement | The Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation Advances the National Security Memorandum to Counter WMD Terrorism and Advance Nuclear and Radioactive Material Security
Domestic Matters
- March 7: Advisory | Important Updates on Passport Processing
- March 7: Statement | Ned Price's Service as the Department Spokesperson
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Vietnam and Visits Bien Hoa Air Base and Ho Chi Minh City
- Press Release: USAID Publishes Acquisition and Assistance Strategy
- Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank
- Statement: USAID Remembers the Life and Legacy of Judith Heumann
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: U.S. Candidate for President of the World Bank Ajay Banga Visit to Cote D'Ivoire
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the First Meeting of the FSOC Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee
- Press Release: Treasury Announces American Rescue Plan Funds to Connect Over 31,000 South Carolina Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Attack on Four American Citizens in Matamoros, Mexico
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit
- Speech: Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki Delivers Remarks on the Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Proposed Acquisition of Spirit
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Releases FY23 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Notice of Funding
- CISA Press Release: SAFECOM and NCSWIC Release LLA and LLE: Are You Really Secure?
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $4 Million in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Two human smuggling attempts halted at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Agents Use Advanced Technology to Foil Human Smuggling Attempt (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Save the Life of an Infant at Mariposa Crossing (Arizona)
- CBP Press Release: Marine City Patrol Inspector Posthumously Awarded with Line-of-Duty Death Determination (Michigan)
- CBP Press Release: AMO, FURA Seize 1,151 Pounds of Cocaine in Northern Puerto Rico
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with the National Confederation of Industries
Department of Commerce
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the Introduction of the RESTRICT Act
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Pyrex Glass Manufacturer for False Made in USA Claims
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Speech: Starks Remarks at INCOMPAS 2023 Policy Summit
- Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses Incompas Policy Summit
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB and NLRB Announce Information Sharing Agreement to Protect American Consumers and Workers from Illegal Practices
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Inflation Reduction Act Invests Over $120 Million in Proven Projects to Advance Climate Resilience, Conservation and Equity
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA announces additional $65 million for Superfund cleanup projects at Montana mining sites
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: USDOT Statement on the Justice Department's Lawsuit to Block Proposed Jetblue-Spirit Merger
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor appoints new members to ERISA Advisory Council
- Press Release: Unaware of the danger, painter fatally falls 21 feet after stepping onto unsecured balcony at Cleveland residential construction project
- Press Release: Court orders plastering company to pay more than $700K in back wages, damages to 470 employees, after U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $166K in back wages for 53 roofing workers denied overtime by Mohawk Valley contractor
- Press Release: Next generation: U.S. Department of Labor promotes safety to newest generation of construction workforce during Atlanta career expo in March
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue in Florida to Improve Access to Care for Communities of Color
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 7, 2023
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Financial Management | DOD Needs to Improve System Oversight
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.