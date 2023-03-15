ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As of the morning of March 8, 2023, SAM.gov is experiencing an unexpected outage and the system also appears to be generating false emails. Until this issue is resolved, companies and administrators should consider refraining from clicking on any links or email addresses within any SAM.gov email received until the system is confirmed as fully operational.

At this time, the Federal Service Desk website has confirmed both the outage and mistaken emails:

The emails described above appear to have at least in some instances identified various registration changes made by a foreign email address to one of the recipient's SAM registration.

Updates on the status of the SAM email and outage issues will be provided through the Federal Service Desk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.