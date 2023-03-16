ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

2022 was a busy year for the False Claims Act. While recoveries were down, new cases reached a record mark, and settlements addressed multiple important and developing enforcement areas, from cybersecurity to small business fraud, bid rigging, Trade Agreements Act compliance, pandemic fraud, and more. Of particular note, the U.S. Supreme Court held argument concerning the Government's authority to dismiss qui tam actions, and it will soon hear consolidated cases as to the critical element of scienter. And circuit courts issued key decisions involving pleading standards and merits issues. These highlights and more are discussed by C&M attorneys in a " Feature Comment" published in The Government Contractor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.