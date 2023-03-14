This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

Fact Sheet: The President's Budget | Extending Medicare Solvency by 25 Years or More, Strengthening Medicare, and Lowering Health Care Costs

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, March 6, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Climate

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the U.S.-Lithuania Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific

Joint Statement on the Meeting of the U.S.-Israel

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at Ivy Tech Community College

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Women Leaders Discuss Benefits of Military Service

Article: Green Beret Inducted into Hall of Heroes

Article: On Middle East Tour, Austin Talks Partnerships with Jordanian King

Press Release: Department of Defense Announces Winners of the Fiscal Year 2022 Nunn-Perry Award, Recognizing Excellence in the DOD Mentor Protégé Program

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Media Availability with Reporters During Travel in Middle East

Press Release: General Officer Announcements

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Col. Lewis Millet, Sr.

Contracts for March 6, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 7, 2023

Middle East

March 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer and National Security Advisor Hanegbi

March 6: Statement | Designation of Syrian Military Official

Europe, Russia

March 6: Statement | State Department and European Commission Engage Diamond Industry to Discuss Next Steps on Russian Diamonds

March 6: Statement | Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

March 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis Before Their Meeting

March 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Robinson Travels to Tbilisi, Rome, Vatican City, and Vienna

Asia-Pacific

March 6: Statement | The United States Launches First Regional Summit for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Kuala Lumpur

March 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Travel to Indonesia and Malaysia

Africa

March 6: Statement | Ghana National Day

Commission on the Status of Women

March 6: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to New York

Domestic Matters

March 6: Statement | 2023 International Women of Courage Award Recipients Announced

March 6: Advisory | Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to meet at California State University Long Beach, one of Fulbright's Top Performing Hispanic Serving Institutions, March 7-8

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: The United States Announces New $73 Million Commitment for Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Air Base

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in South Sudan

Remarks at Opening of Fifth Committee First Resumed Session

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh at the Institute of International Bankers' Annual Washington Conference

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Rio Tinto plc with Bribery Controls Failures

Press Release: SEC Files Emergency Action Against Miami Investment Adviser BKCoin and Principal Kevin Kang for Orchestrating $100 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Four Gangster Disciples Leaders Convicted of Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder

Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder

Press Release: Court Finds Gross Negligence, Orders Oil Company to Pay United States and State of California $65 Million

Press Release: United States and Commonwealth of Massachusetts Announce Settlement with City of Gloucester to Upgrade Sewage Treatment Infrastructure

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents Arrest Subject with Approximately 278 Pounds in Vacuum Sealed Marijuana (New York)

Press Release: CBP Officers in Louisville Seize Over 1,600 Pounds of Narcotics in February (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announces USMCA Technical Consultations with Mexico on Agricultural Biotechnology

Press Release: What They Are Saying | USTR Announces USMCA Technical Consultations with Mexico on Agricultural Biotechnology

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Unique Fabricating

Readout of USTR-led Inter-Agency Delegation Visit to Mauritania to Assess Efforts to Address Hereditary Slavery

Advisory: Ambassador Tai to Travel to Brazil and Florida

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Announces Senior Biden White House Staffer Chris Slevin as New Chief of Staff

Advisory: Secretary Raimondo to Travel to New Delhi to Deepen U.S.-India Commercial Ties, Participate in U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Extends Public Comment Period on Its Proposed Rule to Ban Noncompete Clauses Until April 19

Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $2.4 Million to Raging Bull Customers After the Company Agrees to Settle Charges of Bogus Earnings Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Adopts Temporary Stay of ATSC 3.0 A/322 Rule Sunset

Press Release: Commissioner Starks Comments on Privacy, Equity, and Civil Rights

U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Bank President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis Launches Expanded Reinsurance/Risk-Sharing Initiative with Aon in London

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding USMCA Consultation Request with Mexico

Press Release: USDA Proposes New Requirements for the "Product of USA" Label Claim

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Actions, Investments to Create Fairer Markets, Lower Prices

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Nearly $200 Million to Address Emerging Contaminants in Drinking Water in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: USDOT Unveils Dashboard, Highlights Progress to Help Parents Avoid Family Seating Junk Fees

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Proposes New Policy that Would Fulfill One of the Key Requirements of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative request Mexico review labor rights denial allegation at Unique Fabricating plant in Queretaro

Readout: U.S. Secretary Walsh joins union, community leaders, apprentices to discuss Registered Apprenticeships, $20M agreement to expand equitable construction training

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Del Monte cannery worker's amputation injury finds company violated federal safety standards

Press Release: Federal court consent order: Somerville restaurant, owner must pay $15K in punitive damages, stop employee retaliation, not block U.S. Labor Department proceedings

Press Release: Mercury poisoning | Long Island thermometer maker's workers sickened by unsafe exposures to toxic metal, faces nearly $200K in penalties

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds LaFayette insulation manufacturer ignored safety standards after investigation of worker's serious head injury

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards Emergency Funding for Community Health Center Supporting East Palestine, Ohio, Residents

