This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
- Fact Sheet: The President's Budget | Extending Medicare Solvency by 25 Years or More, Strengthening Medicare, and Lowering Health Care Costs
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, March 6, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Climate
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the U.S.-Lithuania Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific
- Joint Statement on the Meeting of the U.S.-Israel
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at Ivy Tech Community College
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Women Leaders Discuss Benefits of Military Service
- Article: Green Beret Inducted into Hall of Heroes
- Article: On Middle East Tour, Austin Talks Partnerships with Jordanian King
- Press Release: Department of Defense Announces Winners of the Fiscal Year 2022 Nunn-Perry Award, Recognizing Excellence in the DOD Mentor Protégé Program
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Media Availability with Reporters During Travel in Middle East
- Press Release: General Officer Announcements
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Col. Lewis Millet, Sr.
- Contracts for March 6, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, March 7, 2023
Middle East
- March 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer and National Security Advisor Hanegbi
- March 6: Statement | Designation of Syrian Military Official
Europe, Russia
- March 6: Statement | State Department and European Commission Engage Diamond Industry to Discuss Next Steps on Russian Diamonds
- March 6: Statement | Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
- March 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis Before Their Meeting
- March 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Robinson Travels to Tbilisi, Rome, Vatican City, and Vienna
Asia-Pacific
- March 6: Statement | The United States Launches First Regional Summit for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Kuala Lumpur
- March 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Travel to Indonesia and Malaysia
Africa
- March 6: Statement | Ghana National Day
Commission on the Status of Women
- March 6: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to New York
Domestic Matters
- March 6: Statement | 2023 International Women of Courage Award Recipients Announced
- March 6: Advisory | Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to meet at California State University Long Beach, one of Fulbright's Top Performing Hispanic Serving Institutions, March 7-8
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: The United States Announces New $73 Million Commitment for Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Air Base
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in South Sudan
- Remarks at Opening of Fifth Committee First Resumed Session
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh at the Institute of International Bankers' Annual Washington Conference
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Rio Tinto plc with Bribery Controls Failures
- Press Release: SEC Files Emergency Action Against Miami Investment Adviser BKCoin and Principal Kevin Kang for Orchestrating $100 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Four Gangster Disciples Leaders Convicted of Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder
- Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder
- Press Release: Court Finds Gross Negligence, Orders Oil Company to Pay United States and State of California $65 Million
- Press Release: United States and Commonwealth of Massachusetts Announce Settlement with City of Gloucester to Upgrade Sewage Treatment Infrastructure
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents Arrest Subject with Approximately 278 Pounds in Vacuum Sealed Marijuana (New York)
- Press Release: CBP Officers in Louisville Seize Over 1,600 Pounds of Narcotics in February (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Announces USMCA Technical Consultations with Mexico on Agricultural Biotechnology
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | USTR Announces USMCA Technical Consultations with Mexico on Agricultural Biotechnology
- Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Unique Fabricating
- Readout of USTR-led Inter-Agency Delegation Visit to Mauritania to Assess Efforts to Address Hereditary Slavery
- Advisory: Ambassador Tai to Travel to Brazil and Florida
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Announces Senior Biden White House Staffer Chris Slevin as New Chief of Staff
- Advisory: Secretary Raimondo to Travel to New Delhi to Deepen U.S.-India Commercial Ties, Participate in U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Extends Public Comment Period on Its Proposed Rule to Ban Noncompete Clauses Until April 19
- Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $2.4 Million to Raging Bull Customers After the Company Agrees to Settle Charges of Bogus Earnings Claims
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Temporary Stay of ATSC 3.0 A/322 Rule Sunset
- Press Release: Commissioner Starks Comments on Privacy, Equity, and Civil Rights
U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Bank President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis Launches Expanded Reinsurance/Risk-Sharing Initiative with Aon in London
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding USMCA Consultation Request with Mexico
- Press Release: USDA Proposes New Requirements for the "Product of USA" Label Claim
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Actions, Investments to Create Fairer Markets, Lower Prices
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Nearly $200 Million to Address Emerging Contaminants in Drinking Water in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: USDOT Unveils Dashboard, Highlights Progress to Help Parents Avoid Family Seating Junk Fees
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Proposes New Policy that Would Fulfill One of the Key Requirements of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative request Mexico review labor rights denial allegation at Unique Fabricating plant in Queretaro
- Readout: U.S. Secretary Walsh joins union, community leaders, apprentices to discuss Registered Apprenticeships, $20M agreement to expand equitable construction training
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Del Monte cannery worker's amputation injury finds company violated federal safety standards
- Press Release: Federal court consent order: Somerville restaurant, owner must pay $15K in punitive damages, stop employee retaliation, not block U.S. Labor Department proceedings
- Press Release: Mercury poisoning | Long Island thermometer maker's workers sickened by unsafe exposures to toxic metal, faces nearly $200K in penalties
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds LaFayette insulation manufacturer ignored safety standards after investigation of worker's serious head injury
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Awards Emergency Funding for Community Health Center Supporting East Palestine, Ohio, Residents
