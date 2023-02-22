In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins discusses an important legislative development, as well as bid protest cases with industry-wide implications. He explains the key takeaways from the Preventing Organizational Conflict of Interest Federal Acquisition Act, which President Biden recently signed into law, and outlines what government contractors should be aware of in Ekagra Partners, LLC v. United States and Spatial Front, Inc.

Listen to the episode below.When clients face high stakes matters, complex internal investigations, and strategic transactions, they turn to David Robbins, the co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice. As an experienced litigator, investigations lawyer, and strategic business counselor, David advises government contractors, grant recipients, and their owners, executives, and investors. He advises clients on civil False Claims Act defense, parallel civil and criminal fraud enforcement proceedings, whistleblower reprisal defense, compliance, strategic corporate transactions, claims, appeals, and more.

