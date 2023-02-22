Partner David Robbins discusses an important FOIA decision about the application of Exemption 4 and recent protest cases in an episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round Up. He also explains the Department of Justice's summary of False Claims Act (FCA) recoveries for Fiscal Year 2022 and several important revisions to the department's Criminal Division's Corporate Enforcement Policy. The policy modifications follow a September 2022 memorandum from Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Lisa Monaco announcing revisions to DOJ's corporate criminal enforcement policies.

