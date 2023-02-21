Tyler Evans authored an article published by Law360, "Proprietary Markings Still of Limited Use to Gov't Contractors." The piece discusses a recently settled dispute about proprietary markings on data submitted to the U.S. government.

The settlement represents a victory for federal contractors that have been pushing to use standard commercial markings like "proprietary and confidential." However, it also highlights that proprietary markings may not always be useful in government contracting, especially when a contractor grants the U.S. government rights to disclose submitted data to third parties.

Originally published by Law360

