This week's episode covers new guidance from GSA about acquisition of approved software, DOJ's report of activity under the False Claims Act during FY22, and DoD's use of innovative commercial products and services using general solicitation competitive procedures, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

