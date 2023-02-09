As New York begins its state fiscal year 2024 budget cycle with the recent release of Governor Kathy Hochul's Executive Budget Proposal, the houses of the legislature have released their calendar for Joint Legislative Budget Hearings. These proceedings begin with a hearing on Transportation on Monday, February 6, and continue through a final set of hearings on Housing and Workforce Development and Labor on Wednesday, March 1st, with 13 hearings scheduled to be convened over the course of the efforts. We have included a brief calendar of the hearing events below for you and have incorporated additional details in the Look Ahead section of this newsletter as well. All hearings will be streamed through both the Senate and Assembly websites, and will be held in person in Albany . Please reach out to a member of the Manatt team with any questions you may have regarding either these hearings or the state budget process more broadly.

February 6 – Transportation

February 7 – Public Protection

February 8 – Elementary and Secondary Education

February 9 – Economic Development and Arts (morning), Taxes (afternoon)

February 13 – Human Services

February 14 – Environmental Conservation

February 15 – Local and General Government

February 16 – Mental Hygiene

February 27 – Higher Education

February 28 – Health

March 1 – Housing (morning), Workforce Development and Labor (afternoon)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.