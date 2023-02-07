In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) is preparing to release the 2016–2020 EEO-1 Type 2 (Consolidated) reports of federal contractors that did not previously object to disclosure. OFCCP's List of Non-Objectors identifies more than 13,000 entities whose EEO-1 reports OFCCP plans to release in response to the FOIA request.

Entities on the non-objector list can still object to OFCCP's release of this information via email until 11:59 p.m. on February 7, 2023. Entities are eligible to lodge an objection to disclosure if they can provide supporting information that they were not a federal contractor during the relevant period or they previously submitted an objection to the release of their Type 2 reports.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.