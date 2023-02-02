Partner Erik Swabb and Counsel Elizabeth D'Aunno recently penned an article for Bloomberg Law in which they discuss the increase in US military spending and what it means for government contractors.

Excerpt: Ongoing geopolitical developments such as Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions between China and Taiwan have continued to fuel higher US military spending.

The demand for military weapons is the strongest it has been in years, with historic investments by US allies and partners, and record US national defense funding that jumped by $76 billion to $858 billion for fiscal year 2023. This includes $816.7 billion specifically for the Pentagon.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law in late December, targeting defense readiness across the board, including shipbuilding and aircraft, as well as munitions and military exercises around the world.

For government defense contractors, accelerated spending, strict regulatory requirements, and motivated regulators bring elevated enforcement risk.

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.