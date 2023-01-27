On January 18, the New York Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) launched a new online ethics training. Previously, only Individual Lobbyists were required to complete training. Now, all Individual Lobbyists, Principal Lobbyists, Contractual Clients, and Beneficial Clients (Training Required Roles) must complete the new training program within 60 days of the first registration after the January 18, 2023, launch date and every three years thereafter. Individual Lobbyists are subject to this deadline regardless of how recently they completed a training under the old program.

Below is a summary of who must complete this new training requirement, how, and by when:

WHO: The following are considered Training Required Roles:

Individual Lobbyists;

Principal Lobbyists;

Contractual Clients; and

Beneficial Clients.

Where an organization is the Lobbyist or Client, the Chief Administrative Officer ("CAO") must complete the training requirement.

Those in Training Required Roles received an auto-generated email from COELIG on January 18. You can check who is in a Training Required Role by logging in to your organization's filing account, viewing the Organization Profile, and then clicking "Training" from the list on the left side of the screen.

WHAT: Those in Training Required Roles can access the training program here. Trainees must click through the slides, some of which are interactive and include quiz questions. COELIG recommends using a computer to complete the training, but the program can also be accessed on phones and tablets.

The trainee must then log in to their filing account to certify course completion. Upon logging in, the trainee should click on the tile at the top of the screen labeled "Report Training." The trainee will then be prompted to enter the date they completed the training and to check a box next to the following statement: "I hereby attest that I viewed and completed the "Ethical Standards for Lobbyists and Clients" course in its entirety on the "Completion Date" provided below."

WHEN: Those in Training Required Roles based on a registration filed on or before January 18, must complete the training by March 18, 2023.

Those in Training Required Roles based on a registration after January 18, must complete the training within 60 days from the registration date.

A "Refresher Training" will be required every three years after the date the initial training is completed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.