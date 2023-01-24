This week's episode covers the designation of agency labor advisors, a proposed rule implementing the data rights portions of Small Business Innovation Research Program and Small Business Technology Transfer Program Policy Directive, the dismissal of a challenge to the recent Executive Order and implementing regulation raising the minimum wage for contractors, and the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act of 2022, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.