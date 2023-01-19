On January 10, 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her second State of the State address, outlining her policy and fiscal agenda for the upcoming year. Please find attached Governor Hochul's 2023 State of the State book and press release.

The address highlighted the Governor's historic win in November as the first elected female Governor of the State of New York, and her first State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber that was widely attended by legislators and guests, indicating that Albany is back to conducting its government work in person following several years of COVID protocols and hybrid legislative sessions. In her address, Governor Hochul called for a number of significant investments and policy changes, including but not limited to improvements to bail laws eliminating a "least restrictive" standard for serious crimes; an investment of more than $1 billion in New York's mental health resources; establishing the new "Future of Health Care" Commission to provide ongoing strategic guidance for the transformation of the health care system; the creation of the New York Housing Compact, which includes a number of policy proposals to build 800,000 new homes across the State; indexing the state's minimum wage to keep pace with inflation; $35.2 million in new funding to support cybersecurity enhancements statewide; the creation of GO SEMI to oversee Micron's $100 billion investment for a new megafab in Central New York; and the Waste Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, which would require producer recycling.

Outlined below are the proposals that were identified as the Governor's State of the State priorities for State Fiscal Year 2023–24, which are described in greater detail in the 2023 State of the State book. We expect that some of these proposals may be implemented administratively, but others will be pursued through legislation or as part of the Governor's budget proposal, which is expected to be released on or before February 1.

After Governor Hochul submits her Executive Budget, the State Legislature will hold legislative hearings on the proposed budget in February, followed by the Governor's proposal of 21-day and 30-day amendments to her budget, the State Legislature's release of its One-House budget proposals by mid-March, and final budget passage around April 1.

Proposals in Governor Hochul's 2023 State of the State Agenda:

Building 800,000 New Homes: The New York Housing Compact

Set Goals for New Home Construction Across the State

Facilitate Housing Approval When Localities Do Not Meet Goals

Encourage New Housing Near Transit

Provide $250 Million to Support Planning and Infrastructure Needs

Establish a Statewide Database to Promote Transparency

Remove Obstacles to Housing Approvals

Give the City of New York the Flexibility to Increase Residential Capacity

Create Greater Opportunities to Convert Office Spaces to Residential Housing

Authorize the City of New York to Legalize Basement Apartments

Offer Critical Incentives to Build and Rehabilitate Housing

Address Childhood Lead Poisoning in High-Risk Areas Outside of New York City

Support Homeowners in High-Need Communities of Color

Expand the Tenant Protection Unit

Reclaim Vacant and Abandoned Homes

Include Child Care in New Residential Construction

Create a Housing Planning Office

Fixing the Continuum of Care for Mental Health

Expand Insurance Coverage for Mental Health Services

Expand Mental Health Services for School-Aged Children

Increase Operational Capacity for Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment by 1,000 Beds

Improve Admissions and Discharge Planning and Establish Systemic Accountability

Dramatically Expand Outpatient Services

Create 3,500 New Housing Units for Individuals With Mental Illness

Keeping New Yorkers Safe

Double Investment in Alternatives to Incarceration

Triple Investment in Reentry Services to Improve Public Safety

Expand the State's Gun Involved Violence Elimination Program

Rebuild the State Police With a Targeted Focus on Fighting Serious Crimes Launch an Unprecedented Four New State Police Academy Classes Expand Community Stabilization Units to as Many as 25 Communities Increase NYSP Participation on Federal Task Forces to Combat Violent Crime

Expand the Work of Crime Analysis Centers and Include New York City

Hire Hundreds of New Prosecutors Around the State

Provide Continued Funding for Discovery Reform

Make Improvements to the State's Bail Laws

Reduce Gun Violence and Violent Crime Among Individuals Under Parole Supervision

Combat the Flow of Fentanyl Into Our Communities

Stabilize Fire Service Statewide to Improve Emergency Response

Counter Cyber Threats

Building a Health Care System for New York's Future

a) Transform How We Pay for and Deliver Care

Establish a Commission on the Future of Health Care

Provide Transformative Health Care Capital Funding

Establish a New Health Care Technology Capital Program

Reform Traveling Nurse Agency Staffing Practices

Allow Health Care Providers to Do More

Reform Approval Processes of Health Care Projects

b) Strengthen the Foundation

Expand Medicaid Coverage of Preventive Health Services

Expand the Medicaid Buy-in Program for New Yorkers With Disabilities

Improve Essential Plan Coverage

Protect New Yorkers From Medical Debt and Other Burdensome Medical Costs

Expand Access to Primary Care

Revitalize Emergency Medical Services and Medical Transportation

Ensure Access to Aging Services and High-Quality Long-Term Care

Lead the Way for a Tobacco-Free Generation

Save Lives Through Treatment of Opioid Addiction

End Preventable Epidemics

c) Prepare for Future Emergencies

Modernize Our Health Reporting Systems

Rebuild the Wadsworth Laboratories

Strengthen New York's Public Health Emergency Readiness Capacity

Safeguarding Our Climate and Environmental Future

Meet New York's Climate Goals With a "Cap-and-Invest" Program That Prioritizes Affordability

Make Energy More Affordable

Make Buildings More Sustainable

Advance Transportation Electrification

Ensure a Just Energy Transition

Reduce Waste and Invest in Local Recycling Programs

Invest in Critical Water Quality Infrastructure

Clean Up "Forever" Chemicals

Make Our Parks Energy-Independent

Helping Workers Keep Up With the Cost of Living

Index the Minimum Wage

Providing High-Quality Education

Make Historic New Investments in Public Education

Continue Major Commitment to Prekindergarten Expansion

Establish High-Impact Tutoring Programs Across the State to Address Learning Loss

Create New Early College High School and P-TECH Programs

Create a Robust High School-College-Workforce Pipeline

Directly Admit All New York Students to Their Local Community Colleges

Initiate a Cascading Admissions Pilot to Ensure That Every Student Has a Place at SUNY

Provide for Reasonable Tuition Flexibility Throughout CUNY and SUNY

Establish a State Matching Fund for Endowment Contributions

Provide Funding for SUNY's Transformation

Attracting and Growing New York State Businesses

Modernize and Streamline the State's Training and Employment Infrastructure

Match Federal Technology Innovation Funding

Invest in Cell and Gene Therapy

Establish the Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration

Improve the Excelsior Program to Attract Businesses and Jobs to New York State

Establish Minority and Women's Business Enterprise Certification Reciprocity

Take a Truly Statewide Approach to Economic Development Near Campuses

Establish a New State Initiative to Focus on Supply Chain Resiliency

Growing New York's Agricultural Sector

Use State Purchasing Power to Bolster Demand for NY Agriculture

Create a Food Supply Workforce Pipeline

Make the Investment Tax Credit Refundable

Support "Scratch" Cooking Facilities for School Food

Expand Urban Agriculture Infrastructure and Community Gardens

Provide Grant Funding to Expand Food Access

Increase Food Manufacturing

Lifting Up All New Yorkers

Protect Reproductive Rights and Access

Increase Reimbursement Rates for Reproductive Health Providers

Implement Over-the-Counter Contraception Access

Safeguard Abortion Access Through Data Privacy Protections

Ensure Abortion Access at Public College Campuses

Enact the Equal Rights Amendment

Modernize Gender-Based Violence Policies and Procedures

Reinvigorate the Interagency Coordinating Council for Services to Persons Who Are Deaf, Deafblind or Hard of Hearing

Connect People With Disabilities to Inclusive Internships

Designate New York as a Model Employer for People With Disabilities

Increase Legal Services Support for the Office of New Americans

Provide Funding for Refugee Resettlement Programs

Support Retraining for Immigrants With Experience in Specific Skilled Professions

Create Housing for Older LGBTQ+ New Yorkers

Protect New Yorkers From Predatory Banking Fees

Increase Access to Education for Public Assistance Recipients

Launch Mobile Veterans Service Centers

Improve Veteran and Military Cultural Competency in Supportive Housing

Expand the Fresh Connect Program to Fight Food Insecurity

Building a Strong and Equitable Child Care System

Streamline and Centralize the Application for Child Care Assistance

Raise Eligibility to the Maximum Allowed Under Federal Law

Expedite Enrollment for Families Receiving Other Benefits

Rationalize Eligibility Requirements Across All Counties

Establish a Workforce Retention Grant Program

Pilot a New York State Employer-Supported Child Care Program

Adopt a Statewide Business Income Tax Credit for Child Care

Create a Business Navigator Program

Prioritizing Transportation Safety, Equity and Efficiency

Secure the MTA's Future

Make the MTA's "City Ticket" Available 24/7

Move Forward on Light Rail Option for the Interborough Express

Expand the EV Charging Infrastructure

Improve Bus Reliability

Allow New York City to Lower Its Speed Limit

Spur Transportation Innovation Upstate

Take High-Risk Drivers off the Road

Empower the Department of Transportation to Seize Dangerous Vehicles

Stop Secondary Crashes

Close the DWI Loophole

Improving State Government: The Customer Experience

Make Customer Experience and Benefits Participation a State Priority

Simplify the Child Care Assistance Application Process

Improve the Client Experience of Food Benefits for Women, Infants and Children

Make It Easier to Obtain Tax Credits

Save Time for Residents and State Workers With E-Signature Technology

Lower Call Wait Times and Reduce Reliance on Phone Calls

Launch "One ID for New York State" to Improve Digital Access

Improving State Government: Agency Operations

Rebuild the Public Sector Workforce

Expand Access to Paid Parental Leave

Replace the State's Paper-Based Procurement Process With an eProcurement System

Create the Small Business 24/7 Portal

Streamline LLC, LLP and LP Formation

Make It Easier for Code Officials to Work in New York

Eliminate Technical Filing Requirements for Municipalities

Provide Equity and Opportunity in Cosmetology

Reduce Paperwork for Condominium Declarations

Rewrite the Alcohol and Beverage Control Law on a Policy-Neutral Basis

