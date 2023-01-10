This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of what Congress will look like in 2023, including (1) schedules and calendars; (2) party leadership in both chambers; and (3) Member counts by party.
- A recap of the FY 2023 omnibus appropriations package and the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
- An overview of the outlook and priorities for 2023 across many areas of public policy.
- A look at some of the current events, factors, and developments that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape.
The 118th Congress
2023 House Calendar
- Expected House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) recently released the calendar for the 1st Session of the 118th Congress.
- Under this calendar, the House is expected to be in session for a total of 117 days in 2023.
- The House is expected to take the traditional congressional August recess.
- The House is currently scheduled to adjourn for the year on December 14, 2023.
2023 Senate Calendar
- Senate Leadership recently released the calendar for the 1st Session of the 118th Congress.
- Under this calendar, the Senate is expected to be in session for a total of 154 days in 2023.
- The Senate convened on January 3, 2023. Senators were sworn in and the chamber adopted procedural resolutions. The Senate will not convene again until January 23, 2023.
