Beginning in 2023, the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government ("CELG"), formerly known as the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (commonly referred to as "JCOPE"), will mandate a new ethics training requirement for all registered lobbyists, including principal lobbyists, individual lobbyists, and in-house lobbyists. Further, an emergency rulemaking issued in December 2022 clarified that all clients of a lobbyist will be required to complete the new ethics training.

The new ethics training will launch online after January 18, 2023, and must be completed no later than March 18, 2023. All lobbyists and chief administrative officers ("CAOs") of clients of a lobbyist will be required to certify they have completed the training within CELG's Lobbying Application. Compliance statistics will be reported quarterly to the Governor and New York State Legislature.

