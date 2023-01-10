This week's episode covers the recently enacted Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act, an update on a proposed rule regarding disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions, and key provisions from the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

Crowell & Moring LLP · Fastest 5 Minutes: OCIs and FY23 NDAA

