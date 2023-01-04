Below is a condensed congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, as the 118th Congress begins. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The House will convene at noon, with all eyes on Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whose bid to be speaker is in serious jeopardy with several Republicans refusing to support him. No one in Washington knows how this will end.
- The Senate will convene and tend to procedural matters, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., becoming the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, while majority Democrats plan to name Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., president pro tem.
- President Joe Biden will hold a cabinet meeting, then Friday will host a White House event commemorating the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
