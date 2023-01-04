Below is a condensed congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, as the 118th Congress begins. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

The House will convene at noon, with all eyes on Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whose bid to be speaker is in serious jeopardy with several Republicans refusing to support him. No one in Washington knows how this will end.

The Senate will convene and tend to procedural matters, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., becoming the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, while majority Democrats plan to name Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., president pro tem.

President Joe Biden will hold a cabinet meeting, then Friday will host a White House event commemorating the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

