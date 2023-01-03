self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 30: Mid-Term Elections Review Part 2

As the dust settles following the 2022 Mid-Terms, including the Senate run-off in Georgia, we now have a clearer picture of the new Congress's composition and what its make-up means for the 2023 Congressional session. In this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth's Government Policy gurus - Leon Rodriguez, Scott Hecker, and Scott Mallery - discuss how the chambers' party alignments will impact key Labor and Employment issues, nominations and appointments, and policy priorities.

