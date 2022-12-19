United States:
2023 BakerHostetler Congressional Calendar
19 December 2022
BakerHostetler
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Congressional leaders finalized the 2023 legislative calendar,
and once again we're pleased to share with you the 2023
BakerHostetler Congressional Calendar. Click here to download your ready-to-print,
one-page combination House and Senate calendar for 2023. Suitable
for hanging on your wall all year long!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
State AG Updates: November 17-23, 2022
Crowell & Moring
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.
What's New In California
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
What's New in California (WNIC) is a compilation of news stories published by outside organizations relevant to California politics and policy. Akin Gump aggregates these stories,...