Christopher Kulp, Managing Director and leader of A&M's Procurement and Sourcing group, shared his perspective on the continuing challenges that supply chains are facing today and the emerging threats to procurement in a recent SupplyChainBrain video.

"The supply chain bottlenecks we saw last year, which were first and foremost in the ocean born and eventually ground-based transportation, certainly those have lightened both in terms of availability of supplies as well as some of the cost challenges we had," Kulp said. "I would tell you that the next tier down in terms of actually looking at the tier 1, tier 2 supply bases, the labor challenges they are having, volatility of supply, and their inability to secure the raw materials they need are absolutely still present."

