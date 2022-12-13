This week's episode covers the Procurement Collusion Strike Force's new partnerships and focus areas, DOD OIG's annual report identifying the DoD's most serious management and performance challenges, and DOD's Zero Trust Strategy that provides a roadmap for achieving the DoD's target cyber defense goals by the end of fiscal year 2027, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.