The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) published a final rule on Nov. 29, 2022, establishing a certification program for veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs).

Previously, entities seeking SDVOSB set-aside contracts with agencies other than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) self-certified their status, and for VA contracts, VOSBs and SDVOSBs had to be verified through the VA's Center for Verification and Evaluation. As of Jan. 1, 2023, responsibility for certification of VOSBs and SDVOSBs has been transferred to the SBA, and certification will be required for SDVOSBs seeking set-aside contracts government-wide.

Holland & Knight's Government Contracts Blog will provide more in-depth analysis of the final rule's impact as warranted.

