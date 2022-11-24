Partner David Robbins discusses two final rules released by the Department of Defense that amend the DFARS requirements related to contract cost and pricing. He outlines the new obligation contractors should be aware of under the first rule and the potential to see an increase in the use of cost-reimbursement contracts under the second. Mr. Robbins also explains key takeaways of recent protest cases.

