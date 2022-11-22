Election Update

It took over a week, but the 2022 General Election is finally a wrap in Pennsylvania.

The Senate was decided on election night, as the Democrats picked up one seat. Republicans will have a 28-22 majority over the Democrats in the 2023-2024 legislative session.

The picture in the House of Representatives was much less clear. That is until Thursday evening, when the final two races were decided. In HD-142 (Bucks), Joe Hogan (R) defeated Mark Hoffa (D) and in HD-151 (Montgomery), Melissa Cerrato (D) defeated Rep. Todd Stephens (R).

At this moment, the Democrats hold a 102 to 101 seat majority over the Republicans. However, there will be three vacancies that will require the Speaker of the House to call a special election, which will most likely take place during the 2023 Municipal Primary Election in the Spring. The three vacancies, all solid Democratic seats, may temporarily hamper the Democrat's ability to elect a Speaker and to hold a majority. After January 17, the Republicans will temporarily have a 101-99 majority.

Three vacancies are:

HD-32 (Allegheny): Rep. Anthony DeLuca (D) passed away on October 9

HD-34 (Allegheny): Rep. Summer Lee (D) will be sworn-in to Congress on January 3

HD-35 (Allegheny): Rep. Austin Davis (D) will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor on January 17

You can read our full election recap from last week here.

Leadership Elections

This past week, three of the four caucuses elected their Leadership for the 2023-2024 session. The House Republicans chose to wait until next week.

House Democratic Leadership

Leader: Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia)

Whip: Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia)

Appropriations Chair: Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery)

Caucus Chair: Dan Miller (D-Allegheny)

Caucus Secretary: Tina Davis (D-Bucks)

Caucus Administrator: Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh)

Policy Committee Chair: Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie)

Senate Republican Leadership

President Pro Tempore: Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland)

Leader: Joe Pittman (R-Indiana)

Whip: Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster)

Appropriations Chair: Scott Martin (R-Lancaster)

Caucus Chair: Kristine Phillips-Hill (R-York)

Caucus Secretary: Camera Bartolotta (R-Washington)

Senate Democratic Leadership

Leader: Jay Costa (D-Allegheny)

Whip: Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia)

Appropriations Chair: Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia)

Caucus Chair: Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny)

Caucus Secretary: Maria Collett (D-Montgomery)

Caucus Administrator: Judy Schwank (D-Berks)

Transition

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team. Shapiro says his top priorities will be growing Pennsylvania's economy, making communities safer, and ensuring all students receive a high-quality education. He also stated that he plans to serve as Attorney General until his inauguration. Then, he will make a nomination to the Senate, who must be confirmed.

Shapiro and his running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis, also rolled out anew transition website thatwill serve as the central location for people to apply for roles in the Transition and Administration. Next week, the Transition will announce a Leadership Board that will take a leading role in advising the transition. The Transition will also announce several advisory committees and the inauguration leadership board.

Akbar Hossain will serve as the Executive Director of the Transition. Hossain was most recently the Policy Director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign.

Amanda Warren will serve as the Executive Director of the Inauguration. Warren served as the Finance Director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign.

Manuel Bonder will serve as Director of Communications for the Transition and the Inauguration. Bonder served as the Shapiro campaign's press secretary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.