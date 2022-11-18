ARTICLE

The results of Tuesday's election seem poised to result in a change in leadership in at least one chamber of Congress. To help you evaluate these changes and understand their potential implications on your business practices, Kelley Drye's Government Relations & Public Policy Practice has prepared the attached "Analysis of the 2022 Midterm Elections."

While there is still a great deal of uncertainty with respect to the final results, we wanted to provide an analysis of where things stand at this moment. We will continue to update our slide deck in the days and weeks ahead.

