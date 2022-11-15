ARTICLE

Pennsylvania was one of the most watched states in the county on Tuesday. The 2022 General Election was highlighted by races for U.S. Senate and Governor. Additionally, 17 Congressional seats, 25 seats in the state Senate, and 203 state House seats were on the ballot. Although the vote count isn't final, let's take a look at how races throughout the state shaped up.

U.S. Senate

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D) defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) to replace current U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R), who is retiring. Fetterman currently has 2,647,845 votes (51.05%) while Oz has 2,417,647 votes (46.57%).

U.S. House of Representatives

The current Pennsylvania delegation has 18 members, with 9 Republicans and 9 Democrats. After redistricting, the delegation is down to 17 members. They'll be 9 Democrats and 8 Republicans.

PA-1 (Bucks & Montgomery): Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R) defeated Ashley Ehasz (D)

defeated Ashley Ehasz (D) PA-2 (Philadelphia): Rep. Brendan Boyle (D) defeated Haroon Bashir (R)

defeated Haroon Bashir (R) PA-3 (Philadelphia): Rep. Dwight Evans (D) was unopposed

was unopposed PA-4 (Berks & Montgomery): Rep. Madeleine Dean (D) defeated Sergio Nascimento (R)

defeated Sergio Nascimento (R) PA-5 (Chester, Delaware, Montgomery & Philadelphia): Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D) defeated David Gallauch (R)

defeated David Gallauch (R) PA-6 (Berks & Chester): Rep. Christina Houlahan (D) defeated Guy Ciarrocchi (R)

defeated Guy Ciarrocchi (R) PA-7 (Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe & Northampton): Rep. Susan Wild (D) defeated Lisa Scheller (R)

defeated Lisa Scheller (R) PA-8 (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike & Wayne ): Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D) defeated James Bognet (R)

defeated James Bognet (R) PA-9 (Berks, Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna & Wyoming): Rep. Dan Meuser (R) defeated Amanda Waldman (D)

defeated Amanda Waldman (D) PA-10 (Cumberland, Dauphin & York): Rep. Scott Perry (R) defeated Shamaine Daniels (D)

defeated Shamaine Daniels (D) PA-11 (Lancaster & York): Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R) defeated Robert Hollister (D)

defeated Robert Hollister (D) PA-12 (Allegheny & Westmoreland): Summer Lee (D) defeated Michael Doyle (R); Rep. Mike Doyle (D) retired

defeated Michael Doyle (R); Rep. Mike Doyle (D) retired PA-13 (Adams, Bedford, Clair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry & Somerset): Rep. John Joyce (R ) ran unopposed

) ran unopposed PA-14 (Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington & Westmoreland): Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R) ran unopposed

ran unopposed PA-15 (Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Venango & Warren): Rep. Glenn Thompson (R) defeated Michael Molesevich (D)

defeated Michael Molesevich (D) PA-16 (Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer & Venango): Rep. George Kelly (R) defeated Daniel Pastore (D)

defeated Daniel Pastore (D) PA-17 (Allegheny & Beaver): Christopher Deluzio (D) defeated Jeremy Shaffer (R); newly drawn seat

Governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated state Senator Doug Mastriano (R) to replace current Governor Tom Wolf (D), who is term-limited. Shapiro currently has 2,923,114 votes (56.29%) while Mastriano has 2,176,435 votes (41.91%).

PA Legislature

The makeup of the Senate is already decided for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Republicans will have a 28-22 majority over the Democrats.

The House of Representatives is still up in the air, even though the Democrats held a press conference on Wednesday proclaiming victory and a majority in new session. Currently, Democrats have 101-100 majority, with two seats to be decided. In HD-142 (Bucks), Mark Moffa (D) is up 2 votes over Joe Hogan (R) and in HD-151 (Montgomery) Rep. Todd Stephens (R) is up 26 votes over Melissa Cerrato (D). Final results in those races likely won't come until early next week.

Another wrinkle in the House is that three special elections will have to take place, at a date yet to be determined.

HD-32 (Allegheny): Rep. Tony DeLuca (D) passed away

HD-34 (Allegheny): Rep. Summer Lee (D) will be sworn-in to Congress

HD-35 (Allegheny): Rep. Austin Davis (D) will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor

Incumbents that lost in General Election

HD-9 (Lawrence): Marla Brown (R) defeated Rep. Chris Sainato (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

defeated Rep. Chris Sainato (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee HD-26 (Chester): Paul Friel (D) defeated Rep. Tim Hennessey (R), who was Chair of the House Transportation Committee

defeated Rep. Tim Hennessey (R), who was Chair of the House Transportation Committee HD-144 (Bucks): Brian Munroe (D) defeated Rep. Todd Polinchock (R)

defeated Rep. Todd Polinchock (R) HD-168 (Delaware): Lisa Borowiski (D) defeated Rep. Chris Quinn (R)

Incumbent that lost in Primary Election

HD-24 (Allegheny): Latasha Mayes (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Martell Covington (D)

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Martell Covington (D) HD-39 (Allegheny & Washington): Andrew Kuzma (R) defeated Richard Self Jr. (D); former member Rep. Michael Puskaric (R)

defeated Richard Self Jr. (D); former member Rep. Michael Puskaric (R) HD-47 (York): Joseph D'Orsie (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Keith Gillespie (R), who was Chair of the House Game & Fisheries Committee

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Keith Gillespie (R), who was Chair of the House Game & Fisheries Committee HD-55 (Westmoreland): Jill Cooper (R) defeated Scott Gauss (D); former member Rep. Jason Silvis (R)

defeated Scott Gauss (D); former member Rep. Jason Silvis (R) HD-82 (Centre): Paul Takac (D) defeated Justin Behrens (R); former member Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R)

defeated Justin Behrens (R); former member Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R) HD-94 (York): Wendy Fink (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Stan Saylor (R), who was Chair of the House Appropriations Committee

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Stan Saylor (R), who was Chair of the House Appropriations Committee HD-159 (Delaware): Carol Kazeem (D) defeated Ruth Moton (R); former member Rep. Brian Kirkland (D)

defeated Ruth Moton (R); former member Rep. Brian Kirkland (D) HD-187 (Lehigh): Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Gary Day (R), who was Chair of the House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Gary Day (R), who was Chair of the House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee HD-194 (Philadelphia): Tarik Khan (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Pam DeLissio (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Children & Youth Committee

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Pam DeLissio (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Children & Youth Committee HD-203 (Philadelphia): Anthony Bellmon (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D)

ran unopposed; former member Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D) SD-16 (Bucks & Lehigh): Jarrett Coleman (R) defeated Mark Pinsley (D); former member Sen. Pat Browne (R), who was Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee

Open seats

HD-4 (Erie): Jacob Banta (R) defeated Chelsea Oliver (D); Rep. Curt Sonney (R), who was Chair of the House Education Committee, retired

defeated Chelsea Oliver (D); Rep. Curt Sonney (R), who was Chair of the House Education Committee, retired HD-12 (Butler): Stephanie Scialabba (R) defeated Robert Vigue (D); Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R), who was Chair of the House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, retired

defeated Robert Vigue (D); Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R), who was Chair of the House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, retired HD-22 (Lehigh): Joshua Siegel (D) defeated Robert Smith Jr. (R); Rep. Peter Schweyer (D) won in a different seat due to redistricting

defeated Robert Smith Jr. (R); Rep. Peter Schweyer (D) won in a different seat due to redistricting HD-29 (Bucks): Tim Brennan (D) defeated Diane Smith (R); Rep. Meghan Schroeder (R) retired

defeated Diane Smith (R); Rep. Meghan Schroeder (R) retired HD-30 (Allegheny): Arvind Venkat (D) defeated Cynthia Kirk (R); Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R) ran for PA Senate

defeated Cynthia Kirk (R); Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R) ran for PA Senate HD-33 (Allegheny): Mandy Steele (D) defeated Theodore Tomson (R); Rep. Carrie DelRosso (R) ran for Lieutenant Governor

defeated Theodore Tomson (R); Rep. Carrie DelRosso (R) ran for Lieutenant Governor HD-49 (Lancaster): Ismail Smith-Wad-El (D) defeated Anne Rivers (R) – seat formerly held by Rep. Bud Cook (R)

defeated Anne Rivers (R) – seat formerly held by Rep. Bud Cook (R) HD-50 (Greene & Washington): Rep. Bud Cook (R) defeated Douglas Mason (D); Rep. Pam Snyder (D) retired

defeated Douglas Mason (D); Rep. Pam Snyder (D) retired HD-51 (Fayette): Charity Krupa (R) defeated Richard Ringer (D); Rep. Matt Dowling (R) retired

defeated Richard Ringer (D); Rep. Matt Dowling (R) retired HD-54 (Montgomery): Gregory Scott (D) defeated Allen Anderson (R); Rep. Bob Brooks (R) retired

defeated Allen Anderson (R); Rep. Bob Brooks (R) retired HD-73 (Cambria & Clearfield): Dallas Kephart (R) ran unopposed; Rep. Tommy Sankey (R) retired

ran unopposed; Rep. Tommy Sankey (R) retired HD-83 (Lycoming & Union): Jamie Flick (R) ran unopposed; Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R) retired

ran unopposed; Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R) retired HD-87 (Cumberland): Thomas Kutz (R) defeated Kristal Markle (D); Rep. Greg Rothman (R) ran for PA Senate

defeated Kristal Markle (D); Rep. Greg Rothman (R) ran for PA Senate HD-98 (Lancaster & Lebanon): Thomas Jones (R) defeated Mark Temons (D); Rep. David Hickernell (R), who was Chair of the House Professional Licensure Committee, retired

defeated Mark Temons (D); Rep. David Hickernell (R), who was Chair of the House Professional Licensure Committee, retired HD-101 (Lebanon): John Schlegel (R) defeated Catherine Miller (D); Rep. Frank Ryan (R) retired

defeated Catherine Miller (D); Rep. Frank Ryan (R) retired HD-104 (Dauphin): David Madsen (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Sue Helm (R), who was Chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, retired

ran unopposed; Rep. Sue Helm (R), who was Chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, retired HD-105 (Dauphin): Justin Fleming (D) defeated Therese Kenley (R); Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) retired

defeated Therese Kenley (R); Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) retired HD-107 (Northumberland & Schuylkill): Joanne Stehr (R) defeated Ryan Mock (D); Rep. Kurt Masser (R), who was House Republican Caucus Administrator, retired

defeated Ryan Mock (D); Rep. Kurt Masser (R), who was House Republican Caucus Administrator, retired HD-109 (Columbia): Robert Leadbetter (R) defeated Edward Giannattassio (D); Rep. David Millard (R), who was Chair of the House Tourism & Recreational Development Committee, retired

defeated Edward Giannattassio (D); Rep. David Millard (R), who was Chair of the House Tourism & Recreational Development Committee, retired HD-113 (Lackawanna): Kyle Donahue (D) defeated Aaron Sepkowski (R); Rep. Tom Welby (D) retired

defeated Aaron Sepkowski (R); Rep. Tom Welby (D) retired HD-116 (Luzerne & Schuylkill): Dane Watro (R) defeated Yesenia Rodriguez (D); Rep. Robert Schnee (R) retired

defeated Yesenia Rodriguez (D); Rep. Robert Schnee (R) retired HD-117 (Luzerne): Michael Cabell (R ) ran unopposed; Rep. Karen Boback (R), who was Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, retired

) ran unopposed; Rep. Karen Boback (R), who was Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, retired HD-118 (Lackawanna & Luzerne): James Haddock (D) defeated James May (R); Rep. Mike Carroll (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Transportation Committee, retired

defeated James May (R); Rep. Mike Carroll (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Transportation Committee, retired HD-119 (Luzerne): Alec Ryncavage (R) defeated Vito Malacari (D); Rep. Gerald Mullery (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired

defeated Vito Malacari (D); Rep. Gerald Mullery (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired HD-124 (Berks & Schuylkill): James Barton (R) defeated Tina Burns (D); Rep. Jerry Knowles (R), who was Chair of the House Local Government Committee, retired

defeated Tina Burns (D); Rep. Jerry Knowles (R), who was Chair of the House Local Government Committee, retired HD-129 (Berks): Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D) defeated Barry Llewellyn (R); Rep. Jim Cox (R), who was Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired

defeated Barry Llewellyn (R); Rep. Jim Cox (R), who was Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired HD-139 (Pike & Wayne): Joe Adams (R) defeated Meghan Rosenfeld (D); Rep. Mike Peifer (R), who was Chair of the House Finance Committee, retired

defeated Meghan Rosenfeld (D); Rep. Mike Peifer (R), who was Chair of the House Finance Committee, retired HD-147 (Montgomery): Donna Scheuren (R) defeated Alexandria Wisser (D); Rep. Tracy Pennycuick (R) ran for PA Senate

defeated Alexandria Wisser (D); Rep. Tracy Pennycuick (R) ran for PA Senate HD-156 (Chester): Christopher Pielli (D) defeated Heidi Vanderwaal (R); Rep. Diane Herrin (D) retired

defeated Heidi Vanderwaal (R); Rep. Diane Herrin (D) retired HD-173 (Philadelphia): Patrick Gallagher (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Mike Driscoll (D) resigned to become Philadelphia City Councilman

ran unopposed; Rep. Mike Driscoll (D) resigned to become Philadelphia City Councilman HD-178 (Bucks): Kristin Marcell (R) defeated Ilya Breyman (D); Rep. Wendi Thomas (R) retired

defeated Ilya Breyman (D); Rep. Wendi Thomas (R) retired HD-180 (Philadelphia): Jose Giral (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Angel Cruz (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Human Services Committee, retired

ran unopposed; Rep. Angel Cruz (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Human Services Committee, retired HD-182 (Philadelphia): Ben Waxman (D) defeated Albert Montas (R); Rep. Brian Sims (D) retired

defeated Albert Montas (R); Rep. Brian Sims (D) retired HD-189 (Monroe & Pike): Tarah Probst (D) defeated Stephen Ertle (R); Rep. Rosemary Brown (R), who was Chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee, ran for PA Senate

defeated Stephen Ertle (R); Rep. Rosemary Brown (R), who was Chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee, ran for PA Senate HD-190 (Philadelphia): Gwendolyn Green (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Amen Brown won in a different seat due to redistricting

ran unopposed; Rep. Amen Brown won in a different seat due to redistricting SD-6 (Bucks): Frank Farry (R) defeated Ann Mitchell (D); Sen. Tommy Tomlinson, who was Chair of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee, retired

defeated Ann Mitchell (D); Sen. Tommy Tomlinson, who was Chair of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee, retired SD-14 (Lehigh & Northampton): Nicholas Miller (D) defeated Dean Browning (R); Sen. John Yudichak (I), who was Chair of the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, retired

defeated Dean Browning (R); Sen. John Yudichak (I), who was Chair of the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, retired SD-24 (Berks & Montgomery): Tracy Pennycuick (R) defeated Jill Denin (D); Sen. Bob Mensch (R) retired

defeated Jill Denin (D); Sen. Bob Mensch (R) retired SD-34 (Cumberland, Dauphin & Perry): Greg Rothman (R) defeated James Massey (D); Sen. Jake Corman (R), who was President Pro Tempore, retired

defeated James Massey (D); Sen. Jake Corman (R), who was President Pro Tempore, retired SD-40 (Lackawanna, Monroe & Wayne): Rosemary Brown (R) defeated Jennifer Shukaitis (D); Sen. Mario Scavello (R), who was Chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, retired

