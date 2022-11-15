Pennsylvania was one of the most watched states in the county on Tuesday. The 2022 General Election was highlighted by races for U.S. Senate and Governor. Additionally, 17 Congressional seats, 25 seats in the state Senate, and 203 state House seats were on the ballot. Although the vote count isn't final, let's take a look at how races throughout the state shaped up.
U.S. Senate
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D) defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) to replace current U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R), who is retiring. Fetterman currently has 2,647,845 votes (51.05%) while Oz has 2,417,647 votes (46.57%).
U.S. House of Representatives
The current Pennsylvania delegation has 18 members, with 9 Republicans and 9 Democrats. After redistricting, the delegation is down to 17 members. They'll be 9 Democrats and 8 Republicans.
- PA-1 (Bucks & Montgomery): Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R) defeated Ashley Ehasz (D)
- PA-2 (Philadelphia): Rep. Brendan Boyle (D) defeated Haroon Bashir (R)
- PA-3 (Philadelphia): Rep. Dwight Evans (D) was unopposed
- PA-4 (Berks & Montgomery): Rep. Madeleine Dean (D) defeated Sergio Nascimento (R)
- PA-5 (Chester, Delaware, Montgomery & Philadelphia): Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D) defeated David Gallauch (R)
- PA-6 (Berks & Chester): Rep. Christina Houlahan (D) defeated Guy Ciarrocchi (R)
- PA-7 (Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe & Northampton): Rep. Susan Wild (D) defeated Lisa Scheller (R)
- PA-8 (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike & Wayne): Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D) defeated James Bognet (R)
- PA-9 (Berks, Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna & Wyoming): Rep. Dan Meuser (R) defeated Amanda Waldman (D)
- PA-10 (Cumberland, Dauphin & York): Rep. Scott Perry (R) defeated Shamaine Daniels (D)
- PA-11 (Lancaster & York): Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R) defeated Robert Hollister (D)
- PA-12 (Allegheny & Westmoreland): Summer Lee (D) defeated Michael Doyle (R); Rep. Mike Doyle (D) retired
- PA-13 (Adams, Bedford, Clair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry & Somerset): Rep. John Joyce (R) ran unopposed
- PA-14 (Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington & Westmoreland): Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R) ran unopposed
- PA-15 (Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Venango & Warren): Rep. Glenn Thompson (R) defeated Michael Molesevich (D)
- PA-16 (Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer & Venango): Rep. George Kelly (R) defeated Daniel Pastore (D)
- PA-17 (Allegheny & Beaver): Christopher Deluzio (D) defeated Jeremy Shaffer (R); newly drawn seat
Governor
Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated state Senator Doug Mastriano (R) to replace current Governor Tom Wolf (D), who is term-limited. Shapiro currently has 2,923,114 votes (56.29%) while Mastriano has 2,176,435 votes (41.91%).
PA Legislature
The makeup of the Senate is already decided for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Republicans will have a 28-22 majority over the Democrats.
The House of Representatives is still up in the air, even though the Democrats held a press conference on Wednesday proclaiming victory and a majority in new session. Currently, Democrats have 101-100 majority, with two seats to be decided. In HD-142 (Bucks), Mark Moffa (D) is up 2 votes over Joe Hogan (R) and in HD-151 (Montgomery) Rep. Todd Stephens (R) is up 26 votes over Melissa Cerrato (D). Final results in those races likely won't come until early next week.
Another wrinkle in the House is that three special elections will have to take place, at a date yet to be determined.
- HD-32 (Allegheny): Rep. Tony DeLuca (D) passed away
- HD-34 (Allegheny): Rep. Summer Lee (D) will be sworn-in to Congress
- HD-35 (Allegheny): Rep. Austin Davis (D) will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor
Incumbents that lost in General Election
- HD-9 (Lawrence): Marla Brown (R) defeated Rep. Chris Sainato (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
- HD-26 (Chester): Paul Friel (D) defeated Rep. Tim Hennessey (R), who was Chair of the House Transportation Committee
- HD-144 (Bucks): Brian Munroe (D) defeated Rep. Todd Polinchock (R)
- HD-168 (Delaware): Lisa Borowiski (D) defeated Rep. Chris Quinn (R)
Incumbent that lost in Primary Election
- HD-24 (Allegheny): Latasha Mayes (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Martell Covington (D)
- HD-39 (Allegheny & Washington): Andrew Kuzma (R) defeated Richard Self Jr. (D); former member Rep. Michael Puskaric (R)
- HD-47 (York): Joseph D'Orsie (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Keith Gillespie (R), who was Chair of the House Game & Fisheries Committee
- HD-55 (Westmoreland): Jill Cooper (R) defeated Scott Gauss (D); former member Rep. Jason Silvis (R)
- HD-82 (Centre): Paul Takac (D) defeated Justin Behrens (R); former member Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R)
- HD-94 (York): Wendy Fink (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Stan Saylor (R), who was Chair of the House Appropriations Committee
- HD-159 (Delaware): Carol Kazeem (D) defeated Ruth Moton (R); former member Rep. Brian Kirkland (D)
- HD-187 (Lehigh): Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Gary Day (R), who was Chair of the House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee
- HD-194 (Philadelphia): Tarik Khan (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Pam DeLissio (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Children & Youth Committee
- HD-203 (Philadelphia): Anthony Bellmon (D) ran unopposed; former member Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D)
- SD-16 (Bucks & Lehigh): Jarrett Coleman (R) defeated Mark Pinsley (D); former member Sen. Pat Browne (R), who was Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee
Open seats
- HD-4 (Erie): Jacob Banta (R) defeated Chelsea Oliver (D); Rep. Curt Sonney (R), who was Chair of the House Education Committee, retired
- HD-12 (Butler): Stephanie Scialabba (R) defeated Robert Vigue (D); Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R), who was Chair of the House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, retired
- HD-22 (Lehigh): Joshua Siegel (D) defeated Robert Smith Jr. (R); Rep. Peter Schweyer (D) won in a different seat due to redistricting
- HD-29 (Bucks): Tim Brennan (D) defeated Diane Smith (R); Rep. Meghan Schroeder (R) retired
- HD-30 (Allegheny): Arvind Venkat (D) defeated Cynthia Kirk (R); Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R) ran for PA Senate
- HD-33 (Allegheny): Mandy Steele (D) defeated Theodore Tomson (R); Rep. Carrie DelRosso (R) ran for Lieutenant Governor
- HD-49 (Lancaster): Ismail Smith-Wad-El (D) defeated Anne Rivers (R) – seat formerly held by Rep. Bud Cook (R)
- HD-50 (Greene & Washington): Rep. Bud Cook (R) defeated Douglas Mason (D); Rep. Pam Snyder (D) retired
- HD-51 (Fayette): Charity Krupa (R) defeated Richard Ringer (D); Rep. Matt Dowling (R) retired
- HD-54 (Montgomery): Gregory Scott (D) defeated Allen Anderson (R); Rep. Bob Brooks (R) retired
- HD-73 (Cambria & Clearfield): Dallas Kephart (R) ran unopposed; Rep. Tommy Sankey (R) retired
- HD-83 (Lycoming & Union): Jamie Flick (R) ran unopposed; Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R) retired
- HD-87 (Cumberland): Thomas Kutz (R) defeated Kristal Markle (D); Rep. Greg Rothman (R) ran for PA Senate
- HD-98 (Lancaster & Lebanon): Thomas Jones (R) defeated Mark Temons (D); Rep. David Hickernell (R), who was Chair of the House Professional Licensure Committee, retired
- HD-101 (Lebanon): John Schlegel (R) defeated Catherine Miller (D); Rep. Frank Ryan (R) retired
- HD-104 (Dauphin): David Madsen (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Sue Helm (R), who was Chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, retired
- HD-105 (Dauphin): Justin Fleming (D) defeated Therese Kenley (R); Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) retired
- HD-107 (Northumberland & Schuylkill): Joanne Stehr (R) defeated Ryan Mock (D); Rep. Kurt Masser (R), who was House Republican Caucus Administrator, retired
- HD-109 (Columbia): Robert Leadbetter (R) defeated Edward Giannattassio (D); Rep. David Millard (R), who was Chair of the House Tourism & Recreational Development Committee, retired
- HD-113 (Lackawanna): Kyle Donahue (D) defeated Aaron Sepkowski (R); Rep. Tom Welby (D) retired
- HD-116 (Luzerne & Schuylkill): Dane Watro (R) defeated Yesenia Rodriguez (D); Rep. Robert Schnee (R) retired
- HD-117 (Luzerne): Michael Cabell (R) ran unopposed; Rep. Karen Boback (R), who was Chair of the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, retired
- HD-118 (Lackawanna & Luzerne): James Haddock (D) defeated James May (R); Rep. Mike Carroll (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Transportation Committee, retired
- HD-119 (Luzerne): Alec Ryncavage (R) defeated Vito Malacari (D); Rep. Gerald Mullery (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired
- HD-124 (Berks & Schuylkill): James Barton (R) defeated Tina Burns (D); Rep. Jerry Knowles (R), who was Chair of the House Local Government Committee, retired
- HD-129 (Berks): Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D) defeated Barry Llewellyn (R); Rep. Jim Cox (R), who was Chair of the House Labor & Industry Committee, retired
- HD-139 (Pike & Wayne): Joe Adams (R) defeated Meghan Rosenfeld (D); Rep. Mike Peifer (R), who was Chair of the House Finance Committee, retired
- HD-147 (Montgomery): Donna Scheuren (R) defeated Alexandria Wisser (D); Rep. Tracy Pennycuick (R) ran for PA Senate
- HD-156 (Chester): Christopher Pielli (D) defeated Heidi Vanderwaal (R); Rep. Diane Herrin (D) retired
- HD-173 (Philadelphia): Patrick Gallagher (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Mike Driscoll (D) resigned to become Philadelphia City Councilman
- HD-178 (Bucks): Kristin Marcell (R) defeated Ilya Breyman (D); Rep. Wendi Thomas (R) retired
- HD-180 (Philadelphia): Jose Giral (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Angel Cruz (D), who was Democratic Chair of the House Human Services Committee, retired
- HD-182 (Philadelphia): Ben Waxman (D) defeated Albert Montas (R); Rep. Brian Sims (D) retired
- HD-189 (Monroe & Pike): Tarah Probst (D) defeated Stephen Ertle (R); Rep. Rosemary Brown (R), who was Chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee, ran for PA Senate
- HD-190 (Philadelphia): Gwendolyn Green (D) ran unopposed; Rep. Amen Brown won in a different seat due to redistricting
- SD-6 (Bucks): Frank Farry (R) defeated Ann Mitchell (D); Sen. Tommy Tomlinson, who was Chair of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee, retired
- SD-14 (Lehigh & Northampton): Nicholas Miller (D) defeated Dean Browning (R); Sen. John Yudichak (I), who was Chair of the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, retired
- SD-24 (Berks & Montgomery): Tracy Pennycuick (R) defeated Jill Denin (D); Sen. Bob Mensch (R) retired
- SD-34 (Cumberland, Dauphin & Perry): Greg Rothman (R) defeated James Massey (D); Sen. Jake Corman (R), who was President Pro Tempore, retired
- SD-40 (Lackawanna, Monroe & Wayne): Rosemary Brown (R) defeated Jennifer Shukaitis (D); Sen. Mario Scavello (R), who was Chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, retired
