This Election Day, SRZ once again partnered with The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to host an Election Protection hotline. More than 20 SRZ associates, special counsel and partners volunteered to assist voters with problems and guide callers throughout the voting process, regardless of party affiliation. Our volunteers fielded calls from Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

The Lawyers Committee — made up of more than 300 national, state and local partners — works year-round through its national, non-partisan Election Protection coalition to ensure all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count. Litigation partner Michael Swartz is on the Board of Directors, serving on the Executive Committee.

Learn more about Election Protection here. Learn about pro bono at SRZ here.

