Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.



Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seattle Partner Adam Lasky joins DC Senior Counsel Scott Hecker to discuss the Eleventh Circuit's decision narrowing the nationwide injunction of Executive Order 14042, how the government has responded to that decision, what COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols may be required for federal contractor employees, and how employers should prepare moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.