Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive
impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies
significantly affect the climate for business innovation and
growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and
potentially spread across jurisdictions.
Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.
Episode 28: Reanimating the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force Federal Contractor COVID-19 Guidance
On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seattle Partner Adam Lasky joins DC Senior Counsel Scott Hecker to discuss the Eleventh Circuit's decision narrowing the nationwide injunction of Executive Order 14042, how the government has responded to that decision, what COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols may be required for federal contractor employees, and how employers should prepare moving forward.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.