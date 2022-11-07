This special edition of the Fastest 5 Minutes podcast covers new rules issued last week by the Department of Defense that implement various requirements of recent National Defense Authorization Acts, including a new rule that imposes additional requirements for contractors to provide cost or pricing data to the government, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Erin Rankin. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

