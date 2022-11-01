Weekly Wrap
For all intents and purposes, the 2021-2022 legislative session ended this week. Although there are session days scheduled the third week of November, after the November 8 General Election, it's not expected that any official business will take place other than leadership elections in the House of Representatives and Senate. So as this session concluded, bills were going back and forth between chambers with the hope of crossing the finish line and reaching the Governor's desk before all remaining legislation "dies" and must be reintroduced next legislative session.
There were a few public hearings to highlight on Monday. First, the House Education Committee held a public hearing on student data protection, retention, and safety procedures. Additionally, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a public hearing on fossil fuels. Lastly, the House Labor and Industry Committee held a public hearing to discuss H.B. 2860 (Nelson, R-Westmoreland), which would enable the Commonwealth to compare and analyze worker injury and illness data in the public sector with those in the private sector.
Tuesday, the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held an informational meeting on S.B. 1125 (Pittman, R-Indiana), which would address the risk and mitigation of Legionnaires Disease.
On Wednesday, the House State Government Committee held a public hearing on improper payments and government waste. Furthermore, the House Consumer Affairs Committee reported out H.R. 238 (Mehaffie, R-Dauphin), which would direct the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a holistic study on the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors.
The most noteworthy thing to happen this week was the passage of H.B. 1059 (Hickernell, R-Lancaster), which would make the following changes to the Tax Reform Code;
- Increase the annual cap on the Local Resource Manufacturing Tax Credit program from $26.6 million to $56.6 million;
- Establish a $50 million Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $500 million and creates 1,200 jobs;
- Establish a $20 million Semiconductor Manufacturing, Biomedical Manufacturing, and Research Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $200 million and creates 800 jobs;
- Establish a $15 million Milk Processing Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $500 million and creates 1,200 jobs;
- Increase the annual cap on the transfer of realty transfer tax to the Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund from $40 million to $50 million; and
- Increase the threshold for making required quarterly estimated payments under the personal income tax from $8,000 to $20,000.
In addition, the following bills passed finally and will go to the Governor for his signature:
- H.B. 220 (Rader, R-Monroe), which would prohibit treatment and rehabilitation facilities from denying addiction treatment to an individual solely on the basis of a negative drug test, and authorize counties to establish a suicide or overdose death review team;
- H.B. 284 (Metcalfe, R-Butler), which would make omnibus changes to the History Code pertaining to the administration of the State Archives, archival records, and other public records managed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission;
- H.B. 324 (White, R-Philadelphia), which would increase the City of Philadelphia's net operating loss carryforward provisions to 20 tax years;
- H.B. 397 (Owlett, R-Tioga), which would extend the expiration date of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and make omnibus changes to fire and EMS grant programs;
- H.B. 1328 (Greiner, R-Lancaster), which would update the Certified Public Accountant Law regarding peer review requirements, code of ethics, and education courses;
- H.B. 1393 (Struzzi, R-Indiana), which would remove fentanyl test strips from the definition of "drug paraphernalia";
- H.B. 1486 (O'Neal, R-Washington), which would make various changes regarding Turnpike toll collection and enforcement;
- H.B. 1630 (Fritz, R-Susquehanna), which would give the Auditor General the authority to conduct full-scale audits and reviews of pharmacy benefit managers that subcontract with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations;
- H.B. 1958 (Hennessey, R-Chester); which would allow a person to complete a driver improvement school or special examination upon the accumulation of six points on a driving record;
- H.B. 2057 (Roae, R-Mercer), which would make comprehensive changes regarding business corporation laws;
- H.B. 2293 (Bonner, R-Mercer), which would provide for the registration and oversight of temporary health care services agencies;
- H.B. 2398 (Oberlander, R-Clarion), which would provide for the regulation and operation of highly automated vehicles;
- H.B. 2447 (Benninghoff, R-Centre), which would require the State Treasurer, Municipal Retirement System, Public School Employees' Retirement System, and State Employees' Retirement System to divest public funds of Russian and Belarusian investments;
- H.B. 2458 (White, R-Philadelphia), which would establish the Philadelphia Liquor Natural Gas Export Task Force;
- H.B. 2527 (Quinn, R-Delaware), which would amend the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act by replacing the term "naloxone" with the term "opioid antagonist";
- H.B. 2528 (Struzzi, R-Indiana), which would provide for oil and gas well plugging oversight, the allocation of federal funding and establishment of oil and gas well plugging grant, and for well plugging contracts;
- H.B. 2648 (Lawrence, R-Chester), which would: (1) require the Inspector General to issue a report outlining the office's ability to investigate instances of fraud, theft, abuse, falsification of records, illicit payments and identity theft associated with the unemployment compensation program; (2) require contractors and subcontracts to indicate that they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program; and (3) establish the PennSERVE Office within the Department of Labor and Industry to administer programs under the National and Community Service Act of 1990;
- H.B. 2800 (Hickernell, R-Lancaster), which would provide for the licensure of prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists, and orthotic fitters;
- S.B. 225 (Phillips-Hill, R-York), which would provide for prior authorization and other issues concerning quality health care accountability and protection;
- S.B. 317 (Browne, R-Lehigh), which would allow a health care practitioner to issue a prescription for, or to personally furnish, antibiotics to treat sexually transmitted infections, without examining the individual;
- S.B. 522 (Baker, R-Luzerne), which would provide blood tests to detect lead poisoning for pregnant women and children;
- S.B. 696 (Laughlin, R-Erie), which would update the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act;
- S.B. 731 (Mensch, R-Montgomery), which would provide protections for annuitants who are donors to a charity that provides for charitable gift annuities;
- S.B. 806 (Yaw, R-Lycoming), which would increase the amount of payment information that a nonconventional oil and gas operator must provide to a royalty owner and provides timelines for payments;
- S.B. 807 (Ward, R-Blair), which provides for the registration of notary signatures and eliminates the corresponding fee;
- S.B. 1152 (Mastriano, R-Franklin), which would establish an overdose information network to electronically track known or suspected overdoses;
- S.B. 1173 (Martin, R-Lancaster), which would provide for continuing education for volunteer dental, hygiene, or dental assisting practice;
- S.B. 1199 (Robinson, R-Allegheny), which would make changes to the composition of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission Board;
- S.B. 1201 (Pittman, R-Indiana), which would provide coverage for prescription eye drop refills at 70 percent of the prescription duration;
- S.B. 1208 (Browne, R-Lehigh); which would make changes concerning the payment and collection of court courts, restitution, and fines; and
- S.R. 352 (Brooks, R-Mercer), which would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study and issue a report on the specific data, calculations and mechanisms that the Department of Human Services utilizes to determine the amount of Medical Assistance capitation funding that is paid to drug and alcohol treatment providers.
Last but not least, on Thursday, the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a public hearing to examine the role of LNG in strengthening American energy security on the world stage.
In Other News
- Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Blok Grant-CARES Act funding.
- The Governor announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million for 89 new clean buses in 11 school districts.
- Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson announced changes to birth certificate eligibility requirements, providing access to individuals as young as 16 and creating new fee waiver options.
- Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman outlined the vote-counting process for the general election.
