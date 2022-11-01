Weekly Wrap

For all intents and purposes, the 2021-2022 legislative session ended this week. Although there are session days scheduled the third week of November, after the November 8 General Election, it's not expected that any official business will take place other than leadership elections in the House of Representatives and Senate. So as this session concluded, bills were going back and forth between chambers with the hope of crossing the finish line and reaching the Governor's desk before all remaining legislation "dies" and must be reintroduced next legislative session.

There were a few public hearings to highlight on Monday. First, the House Education Committee held a public hearing on student data protection, retention, and safety procedures. Additionally, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a public hearing on fossil fuels. Lastly, the House Labor and Industry Committee held a public hearing to discuss H.B. 2860 (Nelson, R-Westmoreland), which would enable the Commonwealth to compare and analyze worker injury and illness data in the public sector with those in the private sector.

Tuesday, the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held an informational meeting on S.B. 1125 (Pittman, R-Indiana), which would address the risk and mitigation of Legionnaires Disease.

On Wednesday, the House State Government Committee held a public hearing on improper payments and government waste. Furthermore, the House Consumer Affairs Committee reported out H.R. 238 (Mehaffie, R-Dauphin), which would direct the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a holistic study on the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors.

The most noteworthy thing to happen this week was the passage of H.B. 1059 (Hickernell, R-Lancaster), which would make the following changes to the Tax Reform Code;

Increase the annual cap on the Local Resource Manufacturing Tax Credit program from $26.6 million to $56.6 million;

Establish a $50 million Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $500 million and creates 1,200 jobs;

Establish a $20 million Semiconductor Manufacturing, Biomedical Manufacturing, and Research Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $200 million and creates 800 jobs;

Establish a $15 million Milk Processing Tax Credit program for a qualified taxpayer that makes a capital investment of at least $500 million and creates 1,200 jobs;

Increase the annual cap on the transfer of realty transfer tax to the Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund from $40 million to $50 million; and

Increase the threshold for making required quarterly estimated payments under the personal income tax from $8,000 to $20,000.

In addition, the following bills passed finally and will go to the Governor for his signature:

Last but not least, on Thursday, the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a public hearing to examine the role of LNG in strengthening American energy security on the world stage.

In Other News

Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Blok Grant-CARES Act funding.

The Governor announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million for 89 new clean buses in 11 school districts.

Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson announced changes to birth certificate eligibility requirements, providing access to individuals as young as 16 and creating new fee waiver options.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman outlined the vote-counting process for the general election.

