United States:
Organizational Integrity Shorts
28 October 2022
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Over the course of the next few months, Sheppard Mullin's Organizational Integrity Group will be
exploring a number of complex compliance matters in a series called
"OIG Shorts."
Jonathan Aronie already has kicked off this series with two
discussions on the importance of fully integrating Ethics & Compliance
programs throughout an organization, and the difference between
"checking boxes" and solving
problems. Be sure to subscribe to the Organizational Integrity
Group Blog so you don't miss out on more
updates!
