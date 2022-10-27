United States:
Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 28 (Podcast)
27 October 2022
Jenner & Block
Partner David Robbins discusses The Boeing Company v. the
United States in Episode 28 of the Government Contracts Legal
Round-Up. The litigation could decide the fate of the controversial
FAR cost accounting rule and clarify the jurisdictional rules that
apply when contractors challenge the validity of FAR provisions and
other procurement regulations. Mr. Robbins also shares key
takeaways from two important bid protest decisions: Async-Nu Microsystems, Inc.,
B-419614.5, B-419614.6 and ASRC Federal Data Network
Technologies, B-419519.4.
