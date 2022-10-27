Partner David Robbins discusses The Boeing Company v. the United States in Episode 28 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up. The litigation could decide the fate of the controversial FAR cost accounting rule and clarify the jurisdictional rules that apply when contractors challenge the validity of FAR provisions and other procurement regulations. Mr. Robbins also shares key takeaways from two important bid protest decisions: Async-Nu Microsystems, Inc., B-419614.5, B-419614.6 and ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies, B-419519.4.

