United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes: Record Retention, Cost Reimbursement Contracting, SBIR
25 October 2022
Crowell & Moring
This week's episode covers an ASBCA decision about retention
of employee time cards, a DOD OIG Report about cost reimbursement
contracting, and the Small Business Innovation Research and Small
Business Technology Transfer Extension Act of 2022, and is hosted
by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's
"Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a
brief summary of significant government contracts legal and
regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or
executive should be without.
