This week's episode covers an ASBCA decision about retention of employee time cards, a DOD OIG Report about cost reimbursement contracting, and the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Extension Act of 2022, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

