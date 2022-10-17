ARTICLE

This week's episode covers a new executive order sharpening the current U.S. foreign investment screening process, important updates to DOJ's criminal enforcement policy, and new software supply chain security requirements from OMB, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

