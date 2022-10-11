This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- The policy and political timeline for the post-election Lame Duck period during November and December, and a look at the remaining 2022 Congressional Calendar.
- An overview of top Congressional priorities for the remainder of the 117th Congress, including: (1) an end-of-year omnibus appropriations package; (2) the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) reauthorization; (3) FDA biomedical research and development "policy riders"; (4) Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022; (5) same-sex marriage and interracial marriage codification; and (6) additional natural disaster relief
- An overview of, and insight into, the campaign for control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.
- A look at some of the current events, factors, and developments that could impact the 2022 midterm elections landscape.
CONGRESSIONAL SCHEDULE AND PRIORITIES FOR THE POST-ELECTION LAME DUCK SESSION OF CONGRESS
Remaining Days in Congress
Congressional Agenda and Priorities for November and December
Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023
- On September 30, President Joe Biden signed the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 (Senate amendment to H.R. 6833) into law. The House passed the bill earlier that day by a final vote tally of 230 - 201, and the Senate first passed the bill on September 29 by a vote of 72 - 25.
- This bill is the continuing resolution (CR) that will temporarily fund the government at FY 2022 levels through December 16, 2022.
- Other notable components of the bill include:
- $12.3 billion in economic and military support for Ukraine;
- $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP);
- $2.5 billion in funding for New Mexico to recover from the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon fire in April;
- $2 billion in additional disaster aid; and
- $20 million for water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) energy permitting reform plan, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, was originally included in the bill, but was dropped before the CR reached the Senate Floor, as it did not have the 60 votes needed to pass a cloture vote.
