On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds topping 140mph and a storm surge of up to 18 feet made landfall on the western coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, Florida. The following day, President Biden signed a major disaster declaration, which authorized a number of federal disaster assistance programs ranging from individual assistance and public assistance through FEMA to Emergency Forest Restoration and the Livestock Indemnity Programs at USDA. This alert outlines certain programs crucial to both immediate relief and more long-term assistance focused on displaced populations, debris removal, and restoring electricity, communications and other systems and utilities. The Adams and Reese Crisis Preparedness and Response team will continue to monitor the availability of other programs or assistance as they become available, and will update this list accordingly.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP)
- Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP)
- Emergency Conservation Program (ECP)
- Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP)
- Tree Assistance Program (TAP)
- Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)
- Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP)
- Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP)
- Crop Insurance
- Forest Service
- Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Disaster Assistance
- Rural Development Disaster Assistance
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
- Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program – Disaster Recovery
- Community Development Block Grant Program Funds for Post-Disaster Assistance
- Emergency Short-Term Assistance
- Hazard Insurance Deductible
- Public Services
- HOME Funds for Disaster Relief
- FHA Mortgage Assistance
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
- National Center for Environmental Health
- Emergency Responder Health Monitoring and Surveillance Program (ERHMS)
- Public Health Communications
- Center for Preparedness and Response
- Worker Training Program
- Hospital Preparedness Program
- emPOWER Initiative
- Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Resources for Health Centers Program
- Policy Information Notice 2007-16: Federal Tort Claims Act Coverage for Health Center Program Grantees Responding to Emergencies
- 340 Flexibilities During Disasters
- Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program
- 1135 Waivers
- Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)
- National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN)
- Disaster Technical Assistance Center (DTAC)
- Disaster Assistance for State Units on Aging
U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)
- Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)
- Maritime Administration (MARAD)
- Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)
- Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
- Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)
U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Economic Development Administration (EDA) Disaster Recovery
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Disaster Recovery
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
- S. Census Bureau Responders Assistance
U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)
U.S. Department of Education (Ed)
- Hurricane Disaster Assistance
- Non-Regulatory Guidance on Flexibility for Grantees Impacted by Disasters
- Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools Technical Assistance (REMS TA) Center
- Project School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV)
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
- Veterans Health
- Veteran Home Loans
- Veteran Education
- Employment Adjustment Allowance
- Rapid Re-Housing and Rental Assistance
- Adapted Housing
- Automobile and Adaptive Equipment
- Pension Benefit Assistance Post-Disaster
- Debt Management Center
- Memorial Affairs
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program
- Disaster Loan Program
Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS)
Other Federal Programs and Partners
- American Red Cross
- Export-Import Bank
