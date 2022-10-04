The 2022 Midterm Elections are a little over one month away and the races are tightening up. Democrats have seen their fortunes improve with a string of legislative victories and improving poll numbers for President Joe Biden. Republicans have continued to message on economic concerns and see a favorable electoral map as their key to victory. As the final sprint begins, we've provided an overview of the most competitive House, Senate, and Gubernatorial races this election cycle. We have also provided an update on government funding, energy permitting, and FDA User Fee reauthorization.
House, Senate, and Gubernatorial race ratings come from FiveThirtyEight Election Forecasts and Cook Political Report.
Previewing Competitive House Races
Democrats currently control the House of Representatives 221 – 212. After losing seats in the 2020 election, Democrats held on to a slim majority in the House. Republicans need to net five seats in the House to flip control. Listed in alphabetical order below are the most competitive House races in the 2022 cycle. Key events, including that of inflation and economic concerns, in addition to the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, have pushed many races into the "Toss-up" category. Additionally, one of the most the key states that will determine control of the House is California. California has multiple toss-up and close races that could result in seat pick-ups for each party. You can learn more about the California House races here.
|
2022 Competitive House Races
|
District
|
Incumbent
|
PVI
|
Expert Predictions
|
Alaska At-Large
|
Mary Pelota (D)
|
R, +8
|
Toss-up
|
Arizona's 1st
|
David Schweikert (R)
|
R, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Arizona's 2nd
|
Tom O'Halleran (D)
|
R, +6
|
Lean Republican
|
Arizona's 6th
|
Open Seat
|
R, +3
|
Lean Republican
|
California's 9th
|
Josh Harder (D)
|
D, +5
|
Lean Democrat
|
California's 13th
|
Open Seat
|
D, +4
|
Toss-up
|
California's 22nd
|
David Valadao (R)
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
California's 27th
|
Mike Garcia (R)
|
D, +4
|
Toss-up
|
California's 41st
|
Ken Calvert (R)
|
R, +3
|
Lean Republican
|
California's 45th
|
Michelle Steel (R)
|
D, +2
|
Lean Republican
|
California's 47th
|
Katie Porter (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
California's 49th
|
Mike Levin (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Colorado's 8th
|
New Seat
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
Connecticut's 5th
|
Jahana Hayes (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Illinois' 6th
|
Sean Casten (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Illinois' 13th
|
Open Seat
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Illinois' 17th
|
Open Seat
|
D, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Indiana's 1st
|
Frank Mrvan (D)
|
D, +3
|
Toss-up
|
Iowa's 3rd
|
Cindy Axne (D)
|
R, +3
|
Lean Republican
|
Kansas' 3rd
|
Sharice Davids (D)
|
R, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Maine's 2nd
|
Jared Golden (D)
|
R, +6
|
Toss-up
|
Michigan's 3rd
|
Open Seat
|
D, +1
|
Lean Democrat
|
Michigan's 7th
|
Elissa Slotkin (D)
|
R, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Michigan's 8th
|
Dan Kildee (D)
|
R, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Minnesota's 2nd
|
Angie Craig (D)
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Nebraska's 2nd
|
Don Bacon (R)
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
Nevada's 1st
|
Dina Titus (D)
|
D, +3
|
Toss-up
|
Nevada's 3rd
|
Susie Lee (D)
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Nevada's 4th
|
Steven Horsford (D)
|
D, +3
|
Toss-up
|
New Hampshire's 1st
|
Chris Pappas (D)
|
D, +5
|
Toss-up
|
New Hampshire's 2nd
|
Ann Kuster (D)
|
D, +2
|
Lean Democrat
|
New Jersey's 3rd
|
Tom Malinowski (D)
|
R, +1
|
Lean Republican
|
New Mexico's 2nd
|
Yvette Herrell (R)
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
New York's 1st
|
Open Seat
|
R, +3
|
Lean Republican
|
New York's 3rd
|
Open Seat
|
D, +2
|
Lean Democrat
|
New York's 17th
|
Sean Patrick Maloney (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
New York's 18th
|
Pat Ryan (D)
|
D, +1
|
Lean Democrat
|
New York's 19th
|
Open Seat
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
New York's 22nd
|
Open Seat
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
North Carolina's 1st
|
Open Seat
|
D, +2
|
Lean Democrat
|
North Carolina's 13th
|
Open Seat
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
Ohio's 1st
|
Steve Chabot (R)
|
D, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Ohio's 9th
|
Marcy Kaptur (D)
|
R, +3
|
Toss-up
|
Ohio's 13th
|
Open Seat
|
R, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Oregon's 4th
|
Open Seat
|
D, +4
|
Lean Democrat
|
Oregon's 5th
|
Open Seat
|
D, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Oregon's 6th
|
New Seat
|
D, +4
|
Lean Democrat
|
Pennsylvania's 7th
|
Susan Wild (D)
|
R, +2
|
Lean Republican
|
Pennsylvania's 8th
|
Matt Cartwright (D)
|
R, +4
|
Toss-up
|
Pennsylvania's 17th
|
Open Seat
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
Rhode Island's 2nd
|
Open Seat
|
D, +4
|
Toss-up
|
Texas' 15th
|
Open Seat
|
R, +1
|
Lean Republican
|
Texas' 28th
|
Henry Cuellar (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Texas' 34th
|
Merged Seat
|
D, +9
|
Lean Democrat
|
Virginia's 2nd
|
Elaine Luria (D)
|
R, +2
|
Toss-up
|
Virginia's 7th
|
Abigail Spanberger (D)
|
D, +1
|
Lean Democrat
|
Washington's 3rd
|
Open Seat
|
R, +5
|
Lean Republican
|
Washington's 8th
|
Kim Schrier (D)
|
D, +1
|
Toss-up
|
Wisconsin's 3rd
|
Open Seat
|
R, +4
|
Lean Republican
Previewing Competitive Senate Races
The Senate is currently held by the Democrats in a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie breaking vote. Below are the 10 most competitive races this cycle listed in alphabetic order. Key 2020 election swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all have a seat up for election. Republicans need to net only one seat to flip the Senate in their control. While Democrats see retiring Republican incumbents in Biden-won states as their keys to retaining the upper chamber.
|
2022 Competitive Senate Races
|
State
|
Incumbent/Leading Candidates
|
PVI
|
Expert Predictions
|
Arizona
|
Mark Kelly (D)
|
D, +5
|
Toss-up
|
Colorado
|
Michael Bennet (D)
|
D, +10
|
Lean Democrat
|
Florida
|
Marco Rubio (R)
|
R, +7
|
Lean Republican
|
Georgia
|
Raphael Warnock (D)
|
Even
|
Toss-up
|
New Hampshire
|
Maggie Hassan (D)
|
D, +8
|
Lean Democrat
|
Nevada
|
Catherine Cortez Masto (D)
|
D, +2
|
Toss-up
|
North Carolina
|
Open Seat; Rep. Ted Budd (R), Cheri Beasley (D)
|
R, +3
|
Lean Republican
|
Ohio
|
Open Seat; J.D. Vance (R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D)
|
R, +4
|
Lean Republican
|
Pennsylvania
|
Open Seat; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R)
|
D, +6
|
Lean Democrat
|
Wisconsin
|
Ron Johnson (R)
|
R, +1
|
Toss-up
Gubernatorial Race
Listed in order of most competitive, 12 Governor races are highlighted below. A total of 36 governorships are up for election in 2022. Democrats are anticipated to pick up two governorships in solid-Democrat states, Gov. Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts is retiring and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland is term limited.
|
2022 Competitive Governor's Races
|
State
|
Incumbent/Leading Candidates
|
PVI
|
Expert Predictions
|
Arizona
|
Open Seat; Katie Hobbs (D), Kari Lake (R)
|
D, +1.2
|
Toss-up
|
Kansas
|
Laura Kelly (D)
|
D, +2.8
|
Lean Democrat
|
Wisconsin
|
Tony Evers (D)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Oregon
|
Open Seat; Tina Kotek (D), Christine Drazan (R)
|
D, +3
|
Lean Democrat
|
Nevada
|
Steve Sisolak (D)
|
D, +3.2
|
Lean Democrat
|
Georgia
|
Brian Kemp (R)
|
R, +7.4
|
Lean Republican
|
New Mexico
|
Michelle Lujan Grisham
|
D, +3
|
Likely Democrat
|
Pennsylvania
|
Open Seat; Josh Shapiro (D), Doug Mastriano (R)
|
D, +8.2
|
Likely Democrat
|
Maine
|
Janet Mills (D)
|
D, +8.4
|
Likely Democrat
|
Florida
|
Ron DeSantis (R)
|
R, +9.3
|
Likely Republican
|
Michigan
|
Gretchen Whitmer (D)
|
D, +10.5
|
Likely Democrat
|
Texas
|
Greg Abbot (R)
|
R, +11.1
|
Likely Republican
Congress Passes Short-Term Funding Bill
With hours to spare, Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through December 16th, 2022. This bill temporarily extends FY-2022 funding levels for anything funded through the appropriations process. In addition, and among other provisions, this bill:
- Provides $12 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine.
- Injects $18 billion into FEMA's disaster relief fund for various states recovering from natural disasters across the country (Florida, Alaska, and Puerto Rico).
- Includes $2 billion in Community Development Block Grants to help communities recovering from major disasters.
- Extends several HHS and Veterans Affairs programs.
- Reauthorizes the FDA's user fees relating to drugs, devices, generic drugs, biosimilar biological products, and various other programs and grants.
It is also important to note what is absent from this CR. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) withdrew his energy permitting overhaul proposal, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, because it was an issue of contention for members in both parties. Majority Leader Schumer had previously agreed to allow this to be included in the CR in order to gain Manchin's vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. This may again get put on the table for discussion during the lame duck session. You can read more about Manchin's proposal here.
The short-term funding bill reauthorizes user fee programs, but unlike previous user fee packages, it does not include any of the policy riders that were included in the House's Food and Drug Amendments of 2022 or the Senate's FDA Safety and Landmark Advancements Act of 2022. It is yet to be determined which of the stripped policy riders will be included in an omnibus package at the end of the year. You can read more about reauthorization here.
After passing the CR, Leader Schumer announced that the Senate would not reconvene until the second week of November, thus canceling two weeks of October session. The House is not scheduled to return until the third week of November.
