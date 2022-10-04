The 2022 Midterm Elections are a little over one month away and the races are tightening up. Democrats have seen their fortunes improve with a string of legislative victories and improving poll numbers for President Joe Biden. Republicans have continued to message on economic concerns and see a favorable electoral map as their key to victory. As the final sprint begins, we've provided an overview of the most competitive House, Senate, and Gubernatorial races this election cycle. We have also provided an update on government funding, energy permitting, and FDA User Fee reauthorization.

See below for greater detail on key issues and more of what's to come in this month's edition of What's Next in Washington? presented by the Foley & Lardner Federal Public Affairs team.

House, Senate, and Gubernatorial race ratings come from FiveThirtyEight Election Forecasts and Cook Political Report.

Previewing Competitive House Races

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives 221 – 212. After losing seats in the 2020 election, Democrats held on to a slim majority in the House. Republicans need to net five seats in the House to flip control. Listed in alphabetical order below are the most competitive House races in the 2022 cycle. Key events, including that of inflation and economic concerns, in addition to the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, have pushed many races into the "Toss-up" category. Additionally, one of the most the key states that will determine control of the House is California. California has multiple toss-up and close races that could result in seat pick-ups for each party. You can learn more about the California House races here.

2022 Competitive House Races District Incumbent PVI Expert Predictions Alaska At-Large Mary Pelota (D) R, +8 Toss-up Arizona's 1st David Schweikert (R) R, +2 Toss-up Arizona's 2nd Tom O'Halleran (D) R, +6 Lean Republican Arizona's 6th Open Seat R, +3 Lean Republican California's 9th Josh Harder (D) D, +5 Lean Democrat California's 13th Open Seat D, +4 Toss-up California's 22nd David Valadao (R) D, +1 Toss-up California's 27th Mike Garcia (R) D, +4 Toss-up California's 41st Ken Calvert (R) R, +3 Lean Republican California's 45th Michelle Steel (R) D, +2 Lean Republican California's 47th Katie Porter (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat California's 49th Mike Levin (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat Colorado's 8th New Seat Even Toss-up Connecticut's 5th Jahana Hayes (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat Illinois' 6th Sean Casten (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat Illinois' 13th Open Seat D, +3 Lean Democrat Illinois' 17th Open Seat D, +2 Toss-up Indiana's 1st Frank Mrvan (D) D, +3 Toss-up Iowa's 3rd Cindy Axne (D) R, +3 Lean Republican Kansas' 3rd Sharice Davids (D) R, +1 Toss-up Maine's 2nd Jared Golden (D) R, +6 Toss-up Michigan's 3rd Open Seat D, +1 Lean Democrat Michigan's 7th Elissa Slotkin (D) R, +2 Toss-up Michigan's 8th Dan Kildee (D) R, +1 Toss-up Minnesota's 2nd Angie Craig (D) D, +1 Toss-up Nebraska's 2nd Don Bacon (R) Even Toss-up Nevada's 1st Dina Titus (D) D, +3 Toss-up Nevada's 3rd Susie Lee (D) D, +1 Toss-up Nevada's 4th Steven Horsford (D) D, +3 Toss-up New Hampshire's 1st Chris Pappas (D) D, +5 Toss-up New Hampshire's 2nd Ann Kuster (D) D, +2 Lean Democrat New Jersey's 3rd Tom Malinowski (D) R, +1 Lean Republican New Mexico's 2nd Yvette Herrell (R) D, +1 Toss-up New York's 1st Open Seat R, +3 Lean Republican New York's 3rd Open Seat D, +2 Lean Democrat New York's 17th Sean Patrick Maloney (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat New York's 18th Pat Ryan (D) D, +1 Lean Democrat New York's 19th Open Seat Even Toss-up New York's 22nd Open Seat D, +1 Toss-up North Carolina's 1st Open Seat D, +2 Lean Democrat North Carolina's 13th Open Seat Even Toss-up Ohio's 1st Steve Chabot (R) D, +2 Toss-up Ohio's 9th Marcy Kaptur (D) R, +3 Toss-up Ohio's 13th Open Seat R, +1 Toss-up Oregon's 4th Open Seat D, +4 Lean Democrat Oregon's 5th Open Seat D, +2 Toss-up Oregon's 6th New Seat D, +4 Lean Democrat Pennsylvania's 7th Susan Wild (D) R, +2 Lean Republican Pennsylvania's 8th Matt Cartwright (D) R, +4 Toss-up Pennsylvania's 17th Open Seat Even Toss-up Rhode Island's 2nd Open Seat D, +4 Toss-up Texas' 15th Open Seat R, +1 Lean Republican Texas' 28th Henry Cuellar (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat Texas' 34th Merged Seat D, +9 Lean Democrat Virginia's 2nd Elaine Luria (D) R, +2 Toss-up Virginia's 7th Abigail Spanberger (D) D, +1 Lean Democrat Washington's 3rd Open Seat R, +5 Lean Republican Washington's 8th Kim Schrier (D) D, +1 Toss-up Wisconsin's 3rd Open Seat R, +4 Lean Republican

Previewing Competitive Senate Races

The Senate is currently held by the Democrats in a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie breaking vote. Below are the 10 most competitive races this cycle listed in alphabetic order. Key 2020 election swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all have a seat up for election. Republicans need to net only one seat to flip the Senate in their control. While Democrats see retiring Republican incumbents in Biden-won states as their keys to retaining the upper chamber.

2022 Competitive Senate Races State Incumbent/Leading Candidates PVI Expert Predictions Arizona Mark Kelly (D) D, +5 Toss-up Colorado Michael Bennet (D) D, +10 Lean Democrat Florida Marco Rubio (R) R, +7 Lean Republican Georgia Raphael Warnock (D) Even Toss-up New Hampshire Maggie Hassan (D) D, +8 Lean Democrat Nevada Catherine Cortez Masto (D) D, +2 Toss-up North Carolina Open Seat; Rep. Ted Budd (R), Cheri Beasley (D) R, +3 Lean Republican Ohio Open Seat; J.D. Vance (R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D) R, +4 Lean Republican Pennsylvania Open Seat; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R) D, +6 Lean Democrat Wisconsin Ron Johnson (R) R, +1 Toss-up

Gubernatorial Race

Listed in order of most competitive, 12 Governor races are highlighted below. A total of 36 governorships are up for election in 2022. Democrats are anticipated to pick up two governorships in solid-Democrat states, Gov. Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts is retiring and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland is term limited.

2022 Competitive Governor's Races State Incumbent/Leading Candidates PVI Expert Predictions Arizona Open Seat; Katie Hobbs (D), Kari Lake (R) D, +1.2 Toss-up Kansas Laura Kelly (D) D, +2.8 Lean Democrat Wisconsin Tony Evers (D) D, +3 Lean Democrat Oregon Open Seat; Tina Kotek (D), Christine Drazan (R) D, +3 Lean Democrat Nevada Steve Sisolak (D) D, +3.2 Lean Democrat Georgia Brian Kemp (R) R, +7.4 Lean Republican New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham D, +3 Likely Democrat Pennsylvania Open Seat; Josh Shapiro (D), Doug Mastriano (R) D, +8.2 Likely Democrat Maine Janet Mills (D) D, +8.4 Likely Democrat Florida Ron DeSantis (R) R, +9.3 Likely Republican Michigan Gretchen Whitmer (D) D, +10.5 Likely Democrat Texas Greg Abbot (R) R, +11.1 Likely Republican

Congress Passes Short-Term Funding Bill

With hours to spare, Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through December 16th, 2022. This bill temporarily extends FY-2022 funding levels for anything funded through the appropriations process. In addition, and among other provisions, this bill:

Provides $12 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine.

Injects $18 billion into FEMA's disaster relief fund for various states recovering from natural disasters across the country (Florida, Alaska, and Puerto Rico).

Includes $2 billion in Community Development Block Grants to help communities recovering from major disasters.

Extends several HHS and Veterans Affairs programs.

Reauthorizes the FDA's user fees relating to drugs, devices, generic drugs, biosimilar biological products, and various other programs and grants.

It is also important to note what is absent from this CR. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) withdrew his energy permitting overhaul proposal, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, because it was an issue of contention for members in both parties. Majority Leader Schumer had previously agreed to allow this to be included in the CR in order to gain Manchin's vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. This may again get put on the table for discussion during the lame duck session. You can read more about Manchin's proposal here.

The short-term funding bill reauthorizes user fee programs, but unlike previous user fee packages, it does not include any of the policy riders that were included in the House's Food and Drug Amendments of 2022 or the Senate's FDA Safety and Landmark Advancements Act of 2022. It is yet to be determined which of the stripped policy riders will be included in an omnibus package at the end of the year. You can read more about reauthorization here.

After passing the CR, Leader Schumer announced that the Senate would not reconvene until the second week of November, thus canceling two weeks of October session. The House is not scheduled to return until the third week of November.

