Partner Matthew Haws joins Federal News Network's Federal Drive for a discussion about the 11th Circuit's decision to uphold—but dramatically reduce the scope of—an injunction stopping the Biden Administration's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Mr. Haws outlines key takeaways from the decision and what may be next for the mandate.

Listen to the radio program here.

Mr. Haws also discussed the case and potential implications for executive power in Law360

Mr. Haws is a partner in the Government Contracts Practice. He represents clients ranging from defense manufacturers to IT systems integrators on government contract and grant law issues, including claims, compliance, and investigations

