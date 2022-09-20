United States:
"So Is The Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors On Or Off?," Federal News Network's Federal Drive
20 September 2022
Jenner & Block
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner Matthew Haws joins Federal News Network's
Federal Drive for a discussion about the 11th
Circuit's decision to uphold—but dramatically reduce the
scope of—an injunction stopping the Biden
Administration's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Mr. Haws outlines key takeaways from the decision and what may be
next for the mandate.
Listen to the radio program here.
Mr. Haws also discussed the case and potential implications for
executive power in Law360
Mr. Haws is a partner in the Government Contracts Practice. He
represents clients ranging from defense manufacturers to IT systems
integrators on government contract and grant law issues, including
claims, compliance, and investigations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
Inflation Reduction Act
Withers LLP
On 16 August 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law. The roughly $437 billion bill includes several provisions relating to federal taxation, clean energy, and healthcare.
Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 27
Jenner & Block
Episode 27 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up features an unusual FOIA request related to the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program and two notable bid protest and...
What Is A Church? The CFL Tells How To Tell
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
The word "church" has an interesting ancestry. It most likely began as a Germanic word that entered the Greek language and then moved on to English.