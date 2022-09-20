Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress is continuing to haggle over must-pass legislation before the end of the fiscal year this month, including government funding legislation.
- Lawmakers are also negotiating other priorities, including banning stock trading by members of Congress, and reforming the Electoral Count Act.
- President Joe Biden is in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral; he will then return to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tonight through Thursday, taking up legislation to help student loan borrowers whose debt is linked to a spouse or an ex-spouse.
- Tomorrow, the House Small Business Committee will hold an oversight hearing with the Small Business Administration's Office of International Trade.
- The Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable" with CEOs of several of the nation's largest financial institutions.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue votes on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
- The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights tomorrow will hold an oversight hearing on enforcement of antitrust laws.
- Wednesday, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a similarly titled hearing with the same group of bank CEOs as the House Financial Services Committee.
WHITE HOUSE
- The president and first lady today will attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
- Biden will then travel to New York to speak Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders will focus their attention on the war in Ukraine.
- While at the UN, he will also hold his first bilateral meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
