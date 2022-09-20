Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress is continuing to haggle over must-pass legislation before the end of the fiscal year this month, including government funding legislation.
  • Lawmakers are also negotiating other priorities, including banning stock trading by members of Congress, and reforming the Electoral Count Act.
  • President Joe Biden is in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral; he will then return to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session tonight through Thursday, taking up legislation to help student loan borrowers whose debt is linked to a spouse or an ex-spouse.
  • Tomorrow, the House Small Business Committee will hold an oversight hearing with the Small Business Administration's Office of International Trade.
  • The Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable" with CEOs of several of the nation's largest financial institutions.
  • The full hearing schedule can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will continue votes on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
  • The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights tomorrow will hold an oversight hearing on enforcement of antitrust laws.
  • Wednesday, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a similarly titled hearing with the same group of bank CEOs as the House Financial Services Committee.
  • The current list of committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • The president and first lady today will attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
  • Biden will then travel to New York to speak Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders will focus their attention on the war in Ukraine.
  • While at the UN, he will also hold his first bilateral meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

