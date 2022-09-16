OFCCP Extends Deadline For Contractors To Object To Release Of EEO-1s

As previously reported, OFCCP has received a FOIA request seeking federal contractors' and subcontractors' EEO-1 reports from 2006-2020. On August 19, 2022, OFCCP published a notice informing contractors and subcontractors of that fact and giving them until September 19, 2022 to submit any written objections to releasing their reports.

On September 15, 2022, OFCCP extended the deadline to submit written objections. Now contractors have until October 19, 2022 to subject objections. In its announcement, OFCCP explains the reasons for the extension. First, it notes "numerous contractors and contractor representatives have contacted the agency requesting an extension of time to submit objections." Second, OFCCP has received questions from contractors asking "whether they are included in the universe of Covered Contractors during the requested timeframe." To address this issue, OFCCP will be "emailing contractors that OFCCP believes are covered by this Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, using the email address provided by contractors that have registered in OFCCP's Contractor Portal and the email addresses provided as a contact for the EEO-1 report."

OFCCP has a webpage containing answers to frequently asked questions, and advises contractors that they may contact its FOIA Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251 with questions not covered by the frequently asked questions page.

A discussion of the FOIA request and details about filing objections can be found here.

