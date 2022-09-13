Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress is back from its summer recess to take up must-pass legislation before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, most importantly a continuing resolution to fund the government.
  • The funding extension is bogged down by disagreements between the parties over funding levels and COVID relief, as well as Democratic infighting over environmental permitting provisions.
  • Congressional leaders also are hoping to pass same-sex marriage legislation this month.

HOUSE

  • The House returns with floor votes scheduled tomorrow through Thursday, focusing on government reform legislation.
  • The Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on U.S.-Taiwan trade.
  • The Homeland Security Cybersecurity Subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday on industrial security.
SENATE

  • The Senate will continue votes on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
  • The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on monkeypox with leaders of federal health agencies.
  • The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on social media's impact on homeland security with executives from Meta, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
WHITE HOUSE

  • Biden today will speak regarding his Cancer Moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's moonshot speech at Rice University.
  • Tomorrow, the president will host a South Lawn event celebrating passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • Wednesday, Biden will travel to the Detroit Auto Show.

