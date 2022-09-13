Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

Congress is back from its summer recess to take up must-pass legislation before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, most importantly a continuing resolution to fund the government.

The funding extension is bogged down by disagreements between the parties over funding levels and COVID relief, as well as Democratic infighting over environmental permitting provisions.

Congressional leaders also are hoping to pass same-sex marriage legislation this month.

HOUSE

The House returns with floor votes scheduled tomorrow through Thursday, focusing on government reform legislation.

The Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on U.S.-Taiwan trade.

The Homeland Security Cybersecurity Subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday on industrial security.

SENATE

The Senate will continue votes on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on monkeypox with leaders of federal health agencies.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on social media's impact on homeland security with executives from Meta, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

WHITE HOUSE

Biden today will speak regarding his Cancer Moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's moonshot speech at Rice University.

Tomorrow, the president will host a South Lawn event celebrating passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Wednesday, Biden will travel to the Detroit Auto Show.

