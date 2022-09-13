Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress is back from its summer recess to take up must-pass legislation before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, most importantly a continuing resolution to fund the government.
- The funding extension is bogged down by disagreements between the parties over funding levels and COVID relief, as well as Democratic infighting over environmental permitting provisions.
- Congressional leaders also are hoping to pass same-sex marriage legislation this month.
HOUSE
- The House returns with floor votes scheduled tomorrow through Thursday, focusing on government reform legislation.
- The Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on U.S.-Taiwan trade.
- The Homeland Security Cybersecurity Subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday on industrial security.
- The full hearing schedule can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue votes on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
- The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on monkeypox with leaders of federal health agencies.
- The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on social media's impact on homeland security with executives from Meta, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
- The current list of committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Biden today will speak regarding his Cancer Moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's moonshot speech at Rice University.
- Tomorrow, the president will host a South Lawn event celebrating passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
- Wednesday, Biden will travel to the Detroit Auto Show.
