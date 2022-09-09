Episode 27 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up features an unusual FOIA request related to the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program and two notable bid protest and claims cases: G4S Secure Integration LLC, et al., v. United States and The Tolliver Group, Inc. v. United States. Partner David Robbins outlines the issues raised in these cases and key takeaways for contractors seeking to protect information in their EEO-1 Type 2 reports.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.