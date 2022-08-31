OFCCP Warns Contractors That Have Not Certified AAP Compliance To Do So By September 1, 2022

Earlier this year, OFCCP launched its "Contractor Portal," which "[c]overed federal contractors and subcontractors ("contractors") must use ... to certify, on an annual basis, whether they have developed and maintained an affirmative action program for each establishment and/or functional unit, as applicable." Contractors were required to certify whether they had developed such AAPs by June 30, 2022.

In a bulletin transmitted on August 29, 2022, OFCCP encourages contractors who have not certified to do so "as soon as possible," noting that:

Contractors that have not certified will be more likely to appear on OFCCP's scheduling list than those that have certified their compliance with AAP requirements. Contractors that have not certified compliance include those that have not utilized the Portal to certify whether they are meeting their AAP requirements, as well as those contractors that have certified they have not developed or maintained an AAP.

Even so, OFCCP makes clear it has "not extended the June 30[, 2022] deadline," suggesting those that certify after the deadline are still subject to increased likelihood of audit selection. However, it notes contractors that missed the deadline would benefit from certifying now:

[C]ontractors that have not certified compliance by September 1, 2022, will be included on a list provided to federal agency contracting officers. The purpose of this list is to enable contracting agencies to notify contractors of their certification obligations, thereby assisting OFCCP in securing compliance.

Contractors that have not certified should consult with counsel to determine their best next steps.

We previously reported on the certification process here. OFCCP also provides resources on its Contractor Portal website, including a user guide and FAQs. Any technical issues should be submitted to the OFCCP Contractor Portal Technical Help Desk by submitting a request form. The Help Desk can also be reached by telephone at 1 (800) 397-6251.

OFCCP Warns Contractors That Have Not Certified AAP Compliance To Do So By September 1, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.