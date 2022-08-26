On August 19, the Federal Register published a Notice that OFCCP received a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR). CIR is seeking all federal prime contractors' and first-tier subcontractors' EEO-1 Type 2 Consolidated Reports for the period 2016-2020. The Type 2 Report includes data for all employees of the company (i.e., all employees at headquarters as well as all establishments) categorized by race/ethnicity, sex, and job category.

Typically, OFCCP contacts contractors directly when it receives a FOIA request for their records. Given the breadth of CIR's request, contractors should not wait for a direct communication from OFCCP before submitting objections. Contractors who oppose the release of their Type 2 reports must file objections with the OFCCP by September 19, 2022.

The Federal Register Notice includes instructions for submitted objections and a list of specific questions contractors must address in their objections. OFCCP has created the Submitter Notice Response Portal to collect objections from contractors and their representatives.

