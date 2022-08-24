In Episode 26 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David B. Robbins leverages his experience as a former acting Suspending and Debarring Official for the US Air Force to provide insights into Senators Warren and Lujan's recent request regarding the Department of Justice's use of its debarment authority. He also explains the implications of the latest of a dense line of decisions interpreting FOIA Exemption 4, and significant bid protest and claims cases.

