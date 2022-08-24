United States:
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 26
24 August 2022
Jenner & Block
In Episode 26 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up,
Partner David B. Robbins leverages his experience as a
former acting Suspending and Debarring Official for the US Air
Force to provide insights into Senators Warren and Lujan's
recent request regarding the Department of Justice's use of its
debarment authority. He also explains the implications of the
latest of a dense line of decisions interpreting FOIA Exemption 4,
and significant bid protest and claims cases.
