Taft partner Kostas Poulakidas will moderate the panel discussion "Qualified Opportunity Zones & Economic Development Project Financing" at the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) Workshop on October 13 at 10:45 a.m. CT. The session will provide public finance attorneys with an overview of the basics of Qualified Opportunity Zones and insight into how they are used with bond finance projects and other state and federal economic development programs.

For more information and to register to attend, click here.

Poulakidas is co-chair of Taft's Public Finance and Economic Development practice. He provides economic development and public finance representation to government entities, real estate development firms, commercial banks, manufacturers, and nonprofit organizations. He focuses on public/municipal finance, economic development initiatives and strategies, tax increment financing (TIF), venture capital, EB5 financing, tax benefits related to Qualified Opportunity Zones, and forming Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds for private equity investment, private-public partnerships (P3s) and project finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.