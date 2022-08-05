United States:
MoFo Perspectives: MoFo Competition: Key Risks Government Contractors Are Facing Under DOJ's Heightened Procurement Scrutiny (Part 1) (Podcast)
05 August 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In the first episode of this two-part MoFo Perspectives podcast,
Morrison Foerster Global Antitrust attorneys Bonnie Lau and Joseph
Charles Folio speak with Kevin Mullen of the Government Contracts
and Public Procurement Group, to discuss the DOJ's new
enforcement initiative surrounding government procurement—and
share the types of red flag conduct you and your company need to
know.
