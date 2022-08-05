ARTICLE

In the first episode of this two-part MoFo Perspectives podcast, Morrison Foerster Global Antitrust attorneys Bonnie Lau and Joseph Charles Folio speak with Kevin Mullen of the Government Contracts and Public Procurement Group, to discuss the DOJ's new enforcement initiative surrounding government procurement—and share the types of red flag conduct you and your company need to know.

